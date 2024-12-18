All games in Roblox Winter Spotlight (2024)

The Roblox Winter Spotlight Event is here, bringing with it festive fun, challenging tasks, and exclusive rewards. Players can collect regular Tokens and Elite Tokens by completing objectives in participating games. Here is every game involved in the 2024 Roblox Winter Spotlight event and how to collect their tokens:

Roblox Winter Spotlight games and how to get all tokens

Event Tokens! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead of giving you the same clues that Roblox has given their players, you can check the table below to find out exactly what you need to do to unlock every Token and Elite Token for the Roblox Winter Spotlight event.

Game How to get the Token How to get the Elite Token A Dusty Trip Defeat all three bosses from The Gifting map. They’re found at 1000 meters, 2000 meters, and 3000 meters. Go to 3500 meters and turn left to walk into the woods. You’ll find a garage with a car inside. Fix it to get the Elite Token. Bed Wars Play all three minigames in the Mini Game Mountain Queue. Eliminate all other teams and defeat the boss at the Mountain’s peak. Bee Swarm Simulator Collect Pollen and Snowflakes and give them to Bee Bear for the regular Token. Complete the list of quests, which include collecting Pollen, Snowflakes, and defeating two Werewolves to get the Elite Token. Blade Ball Win a round in the Santa vs Elves event to earn the regular Token. Place in the top 5 of the 50-player Winter Royale event x3 to get the Elite Token. Creatures of Sonaria Deliver 10 Gifts to the Colored Sleighs and hit 15 targets in the Snowball Fight minigame. Complete all six missions, including visiting the four Warden Shrines and translating their tasks, and finding and destroying Mystical Ice Shards in the Winter Mountains biome. Dragon Adventures Complete four missions to get the regular Token. All four are different minigames that you need to finish. Complete all five missions, which involve finding a door and its keys. Dress to Impress Find the regular Token during the race in Chapter 2 of the Winter Town quests. Locate the Elite Token during the battle with the puppet Santa Claus. Getting both Tokens will also unlock the Chibi Deer. Driving Empire Complete five races. Find all 10 Cookies scattered around the world. Elemental Dungeons Beat the Santa’s Village dungeon. Go to the Gingerbread House by the Trading Hub and speak to Santa. Defeat the Grouch five times and find all of Santa’s presents. Emergency Hamburg Pick up all of the gifts from two locations and deliver them to the Christmas tree to get the regular Token. Arrest all the thieves who have stolen presents from the Christmas tree. ER:LC (Emergency Response: Liberty County) Find five of Santa’s missing presents. Collect the rest of Santa’s lost presents. Fisch Speak to Santa in the Winter Village and finish his quest to get the regular Token. This involves buying the Candy Cane Rod from the Workshop and catching 25 Fischmas fish. Turn on the Present Machine in Santa’s Workshop, find the Runaway Elf by following the candy cane trial from the Christmas Tree, give gifts to all nine island Elves, and catch 45 Fischmas fish. Greenville Go through the Holiday 2024 portal and complete Chapter 1 and 2 Go through the Holiday 2024 portal and complete Chapters 1 and 2 Heroes Battlegrounds Do one of the following: get 10 kills, open a present, hold a present for 10 seconds, or stay in the circle for 5 seconds. Complete all three server events (King of the Hill, Reverse Tag, Santa’s Sleigh). NFL Universe Football Block 15 players during a Classic Gameplay match. Gain 15 yards by passing, rushing, or returning the ball. Pets Go Upgrade towards the north of the tree to find the Holiday Event upgrade, and then upgrade north again until you find the regular Token. It’s next to Gingerbread Multiplier I. Follow the upgrade tree to the left branch after getting the regular Token. The Elite Token is next to Gingerbread Multiplier III. Royale High Snowboard down the mountain and collect 150 Snowflakes. Collect 245 Snowflakes in less than 30 minutes. Rivals Get 15 eliminations in Duels. Eliminate 100 players in Free For All. Sonic Speed Simulator Collect 1,000 Rings in the Chaos Emerald Event. Deliver 100 presents. Toilet Tower Defense Beat any mode on Easy. Beat Santa’s Workshop with only two units equipped. Tower Defense Simulator Beat Easy Mode of the Forest Invasion event map. Collect eight pieces of the Frost Spirit’s Halo in the Forest Invasion event map, enter the code in the radio (Operation I.C.E), and defeat the boss in Hard Mode. War Tycoon Complete the scavenger hunt and find 10 presents. Find all 25 presents hidden throughout the map. Warrior Cats Get three prey points for your faction by hunting. Get 20 prey points for your faction by hunting. Welcome to Bloxburg Earn 750 Tickets by playing Winter minigames or shoveling snow. Defeat all three bosses from The Gifting Map. They’re found at 1000 meters, 2000 meters, and 3000 meters.

While you’re completing the event, check out some of our code lists to get some holiday freebies! We have Fisch codes, Rivals codes, and more.

