The Disciple from Remnant 2: The Forgotonn Kingdom DLC, a masked figure walking in front of a larger version of itself.
Remnant 2: All new rings in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

Rings are a measurement of success.
Scott Robertson
  and 
Rachel Samples
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:03 am

Rings are more than just a fashion choice. In Remnant 2, they’re a crucial accessory that can provide the player with useful and sometimes game-changing buffs and effects.

With the new The Forgotten Kingdom DLC now available, there are plenty of new rings to get your hands on and in. There’s a literal handful of new rings that have joined the gear pool in Remnant 2 via The Forgotten Kingdom, each offering its own unique effect. Special rings like these are not easy to come by, so we can set you off in the right direction.

Here are all the rings added to Remnant 2 following the release of The Forgotten Kingdom, their effects, and where you can find them.

All rings in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom, their effects, and where to find them

Here’s the current list of known rings in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom, a detailed breakdown of their effects, and exactly where we found them in the game.

Ring NameEffectLocation
Burden of the MesmerReduces a player’s max health by 25 percent, but increases all damage by one percent for every five percent of the wearer’s total damage reduction.Bought from Walt for 100,000 Scrap.
Mark of the DestroyerPerfect dodge triggers an AOE blast that deals explosive damage.As the reward for solving the Moon Tile puzzle in the Earthen Coliseum.
Matriarch’s RingPerfect dodge reduces charged melee stamina cost by 100 percent for five seconds.In the Ancient Canopy, near where you first meet Walt.
Rally BandMelee strikes convert Grey Health into health. Each melee strike converts up to 10 percent of max health.The human NPC in the Luminous Vale map.
Ravager’s BargainIncreases all damage and critical chance by five percent while Bleeding.Bought from Walt for 500 Scrap.
Ring of SpiritsIncreases mod generation by three percent for each active consumable. Max five stacks.Behind an invisible wall in the Infected Abyss, in the room with the rising columns.
Thalos EyeletGrants one stack of Bulwark and two Stamina Regen per second for each stack of Bulwark. Increases Bulwark Stack maximum to six.Random ground loot spawn in the Luminous Vale.
Token of FavorIncreases all damage by five percent. Gain 10 percent critical chance against exposed targets.In the Deserted Atelier, on a hidden path next to a deer statue.

We will add more rings to this article as we find them. Found a ring that’s not on this list? Send us an email with its location and effect at tips@dotesports.com!

