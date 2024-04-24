How to get the Pan War Band in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

Remnant 2’s Forgotten Kingdom DLC features a co-op-only puzzle, similar to those in the base game, with the Pan War Band as its reward. These puzzles’ items are only really useful when playing in a party, so you’re not missing out on much if you choose to skip them.

Where to find the Pan War Band in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

You can find the Pan War Band inside the Infested Abyss in Remnant 2’s Forgotten Kingdom DLC. From the main entrance of the area, proceed straight and stick to the left wall until you find a ledge with a narrow path beneath it. Drop down to that area and follow the underpass, carefully descending until you reach a large corridor surrounded by pillars.

The Pan War Band is located in the upper area of the underpass, which requires two players to access. Here’s what you must do:

Take these positions to solve the puzzle. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports What Player 1 sees when stepping on the plate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Player one steps on the pressure plate in the far right opening on the far wall. Player two looks to the opposite side of the corridor to spot the moving pillar. Player two then steps onto the pillar. Player one moves away from the pressure plate, causing the pillar to rise. Player two waits until the pillar stops moving, which will lead them to a passage toward an altar with the Pan War Band on it. Interact with the item to collect it for both players.

What does the Pan War Band do in Remnant 2?

It’s a good co-op item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pan War Band increases Movement Speed, Reload Speed, and Fire Rate according to the number of players in the party wearing it at the same time. Here’s how much players’ stats are boosted:

Players wearing Pan War Band Pan War Band bonuses One Movement Speed +3%

Reload Speed +3%

Fire Rate +2% Two Movement Speed +6%

Reload Speed +6%

Fire Rate +4% Three Movement Speed +9%

Reload Speed +9%

Fire Rate +6%

