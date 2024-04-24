The Pan War Ban in inspect mode in Remnant 2.
How to get the Pan War Band in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Pan War Band is perfect for players who want to play Remnant 2 with friends and random players often.
Remnant 2’s Forgotten Kingdom DLC features a co-op-only puzzle, similar to those in the base game, with the Pan War Band as its reward. These puzzles’ items are only really useful when playing in a party, so you’re not missing out on much if you choose to skip them.

Where to find the Pan War Band in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

You can find the Pan War Band inside the Infested Abyss in Remnant 2’s Forgotten Kingdom DLC. From the main entrance of the area, proceed straight and stick to the left wall until you find a ledge with a narrow path beneath it. Drop down to that area and follow the underpass, carefully descending until you reach a large corridor surrounded by pillars.

The Pan War Band is located in the upper area of the underpass, which requires two players to access. Here’s what you must do:

  1. Player one steps on the pressure plate in the far right opening on the far wall.
  2. Player two looks to the opposite side of the corridor to spot the moving pillar.
  3. Player two then steps onto the pillar.
  4. Player one moves away from the pressure plate, causing the pillar to rise.
  5. Player two waits until the pillar stops moving, which will lead them to a passage toward an altar with the Pan War Band on it. Interact with the item to collect it for both players.

What does the Pan War Band do in Remnant 2?

The Pan War Band in inspect mode in Remnant 2, showing its description.
It's a good co-op item.

The Pan War Band increases Movement Speed, Reload Speed, and Fire Rate according to the number of players in the party wearing it at the same time. Here’s how much players’ stats are boosted:

Players wearing Pan War BandPan War Band bonuses
OneMovement Speed +3%
Reload Speed +3%
Fire Rate +2%
TwoMovement Speed +6%
Reload Speed +6%
Fire Rate +4%
ThreeMovement Speed +9%
Reload Speed +9%
Fire Rate +6%
Read Article How to beat Cinderclad Monolith in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Cinderclad Monolith boss fight in Remnant 2
Category: Remnant
Remnant
How to beat Cinderclad Monolith in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to get the Bloodless King’s Vow ring in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
The Bloodless King's Vow ring in inspect mode in Remnant 2
Category: Remnant
Remnant
How to get the Bloodless King’s Vow ring in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 24, 2024
Read Article How to get the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Remnant 2 player is standing in front of the temple door
Category: Remnant
Remnant
How to get the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 24, 2024
