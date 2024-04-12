Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC release countdown: Exact start time and date

The second DLC coming to Remnant 2 is The Forgotten Kingdom, and it adds a brand new storyline to Yaesha. If you’re excited to dive in, we have the full details of when the DLC launches and what time you can play it.

Recommended Videos

The process is similar to the first DLC, The Awakened King. If you also played Remnant 2‘s first DLC on the day it came out, you can expect to explore at a similar time. It should give you plenty of chances to know when to update the game and how long you must prepare your favorite character to delve into The Forgotten Kingdom in Yaesha.

When does The Forgotten Kingdom release in Remnant 2?

Channel Yaesha through the Invoker Archetype, and release the power of the Jungle against your foes. Image via Gunfire Games

It has been confirmed that The Forgotten Kingdom will be released on April 23. It will be available to all Remnant 2 players who have purchased the DLC or the Ultimate bundle of Remnant 2. It releases simultaneously everywhere, and you can begin exploring the new story on Yaesha on a fresh run. This is the second DLC from Gunfire Games, and we can expect one more DLC before the end of 2024.

After you complete the initial run of The Forgotten Kingdom, like The Awakened King, it can appear in a standard run whenever you load up Remnant 2 with that character.

If you want to make sure you’re playing as soon as it comes out, The Forgotten Kingdom should be available at the same time as The Awakened King. You can begin playing it at 11am CT on April 23.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 4 : 2 2 : 3 4 : 0 4

In The Forgotten Kingdom, there’s a new region to explore on Yaesha, where you’ll be taking on a lost tribe led by Lydusa, a vengeful stone spirit, and her stone constructs. There are multiple new enemies to fight, with plenty of new weapons, equipment, rings, amulets, and modifications to add to your arsenal. You can also unlock The Invoker Archetype to unleash the power of Yaesha on your foes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more