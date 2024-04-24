Remnant 2: How to unlock the Invoker Archetype in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Archetype you can unlock in Remnant 2‘s The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is called the Invoker, where you can unleash the power of the Yaesha jungle against your foes. Like the other Archetypes, there’s a specific way you have to unlock it.

Recommended Videos

When adding the Invoker Archetype to your collection, you won’t find a direct unlock path. There are a few hoops you have to jump through, and if you’re not looking for it, it’s easy to miss you can find the item you need to make the Invoker’s power yours in Remnant 2. We will make unlocking this powerful Archetype much easier, to get everything you want when playing The Forgotten Kingdom.

Where to unlock the Invoker Archetype in Remnant 2

You need to make your way to the Invoker armor set in the Ancient Canopy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It all comes down to crafting an item known as the Spirit Flute. You can find it while exploring The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, so long as you have it available on your copy of Remnant 2. The location of Spirit Flute is in a secret location underneath the Ancient Canopy. It’s the same location where you can unlock the new The Forgotten Kingdom armor set, the Disciple Armor, which you start with as the Invoker.

When you reach this location, where you find the Disciple Armor armor, make your way into the middle of the sand room, and then head to the bottom right corner and stand between the two growing sand piles. You need to stand there, and not move for some time.

You need to wait in this spot and not move for five minutes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be patient! Your Remnant 2 character will slowly fall, but progress starts over again if you move.

If you’re in a safe spot, away from the arrows, I recommend walking away and waiting for the process to complete. For me, it took five minutes for this section to complete before my character fell through the bottom.

Bring the Old Flute back to Wallace to unlock the Invoker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you awaken at the bottom, you find an Old Flute. You need to bring this item back to Wallace in Ward 13 to unlock the Invoker Archetype in Remnant 2‘s new DLC story. Gunfire Games provided an early preview of what to expect when you unlock and use the Invoker Archetype, listing out all abilities.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more