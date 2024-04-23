Remnant 2 sand trap: How to get the Disciple armor in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Disciple armor set is one of several new additions to Remnant 2 via the game’s latest DLC expansion, The Forgotten Kingdom.

There are a few full armor sets you can acquire in Remnant 2, and the Disciple set is one of the most powerful sets there is, making it worth the effort while exploring The Forgotten Kingdom. Finding the armor set is one thing, but reaching it safely is something entirely else.

Where to find the Disciple armor set in Remnant 2

To reach the Disciple armor set, make your way to the Ancient Canopy location and find the sand trap room.

After you’ve pulled the lever next to the Ancient Canopy checkpoint, causing the giant spiral staircase to descend, the red door to the left of the crystal will open. Walk down the first set of stairs and through the red door to your left, and then take the elevator down, as shown in the video below. Go through the next red door, and then go down the spiral staircase and through the lower doorway. Take the left and go down the three ladders. Go right and circle around the building you were just on top of, then enter the lit hallway to your left.

As you make your way through the corridor, you’ll inevitably step on plates on the ground that will activate a series of traps that fire arrows in a room full of sand. Follow the sound queues until you find this room with waist-high sand and arrows firing from one side of the room to the other.

Once at the entrance of the sand trap room, you need to use your dodge ability and get the perfect timing on each arrow shot. As you cross the sand trap room, dodge right as the arrow is about to be fired. Use the audio as a guide for when you need to dodge.

Be ready to dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After getting through the sand, you’ll see a glowing corpse from which you can loot the full set of Disciple armor. The Disciple armor set consists of the:

Disciple Mantle (body armor)

Disciple Vambraces (gloves)

Disciple Headpiece (helmet)

Disciple Greaves (leg armor)

The four Disciple armor pieces provide a high armor rating but can be quite heavy. They also provide strong resistance against Fire and Shock damage. Once you have the armor looted, you’ll have to dodge your way past the arrows again to get out.

