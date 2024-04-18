All Invoker Archetype abilities in Remnant 2 DLC

The next Archetype coming to Remnant 2 is the Invoker, a powerful combatant who wields the power of Yaesha’s mighty jungle. You can unlock it in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, and Gunfire Games has released the many abilities you can use as this Archetype.

Recommended Videos

An Archetype’s abilities are the primary powers that make them a unique class in Remnant 2. A character can hold two Archetypes at any time, combining both powers to unleash a barrage of attacks on any opponent. For those who want to figure out what Archetype they wish to pair with the Invoker, here’s a full breakdown of those abilities and how they work.

Every Invoker ability in Remnant 2

The Invoker Archetype is available to unlock by playing through The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. Image via Gunfire Games

You can unlock the Invoker by finding it in The Forgotten Kingdom expansion. After you unlock it with a character in Remnant 2, it becomes a starting Archetype you can use with a new character, rewarding them with unique starting weapons and equipment.

Here’s a full breakdown of the skills, perks, and benefits of playing as an Invoker and how they work in Remnant 2 when The Forgotten Kingdom launches. For those who prefer playing a skill-based Remnant 2 character, this Archetype is for you.

Prime Perk: Visionary – The Invoker’s prime perk is Visionary . It allows you to supercharge your skills by granting them double Skill Charges and reducing the Skill cooldown for both Archetypes. The Invoker will pair well with another Archetype frequently using its Skills, such as the Invader, Gunfighter, Medic, or Summoner.

– The Invoker’s prime perk is . It allows you to supercharge your skills by granting them double Skill Charges and reducing the Skill cooldown for both Archetypes. The Invoker will pair well with another Archetype frequently using its Skills, such as the Invader, Gunfighter, Medic, or Summoner. Skill: Way of Kaeula – The Kaeula skill allows you to unleash a massive tidal wave that surges in front of you. You’re also going to unleash a rainstorm that covers the entire battlefield. When the rain hits an enemy, they slow down and take lightning damage, and your allies gain Haste. It’s a good way to slow down certain targets and boost your ally’s speed during combat.

– The skill allows you to unleash a massive tidal wave that surges in front of you. You’re also going to unleash a rainstorm that covers the entire battlefield. When the rain hits an enemy, they slow down and take lightning damage, and your allies gain Haste. It’s a good way to slow down certain targets and boost your ally’s speed during combat. Skill: Way of Medira – The Medira skill sends out a wave starting at the Invoker’s location and pushing throughout the area. Enemies hit by this wave receive the Gloom effect and take additional elemental damage during the battle. Any ally hit by this effect gains a small burst of healing, ensuring they can remain in the fight, and they gain Lifesteal for a short duration.

– The skill sends out a wave starting at the Invoker’s location and pushing throughout the area. Enemies hit by this wave receive the Gloom effect and take additional elemental damage during the battle. Any ally hit by this effect gains a small burst of healing, ensuring they can remain in the fight, and they gain Lifesteal for a short duration. Skill: Way of Lydusa – The Lydusa skill grants the Invoker the ability to turn their attacks into sand, meaning enemies take the Brittle effect whenever they hit a target with ranged or melee attacks. An enemy with Brittle is easier to hit with Critical Strikes and takes additional Critical Damage. The Invoker gains Sand Shards whenever they hit Brittle foes, and the Invoker can unleash a significant sandblast using these shards against multiple targets.

– The skill grants the Invoker the ability to turn their attacks into sand, meaning enemies take the Brittle effect whenever they hit a target with ranged or melee attacks. An enemy with Brittle is easier to hit with Critical Strikes and takes additional Critical Damage. The Invoker gains Sand Shards whenever they hit Brittle foes, and the Invoker can unleash a significant sandblast using these shards against multiple targets. Archetype Trait: Gifted – The Invoker’s trait, Gifted, increases the duration of any Skills, boosting the effect of any special attacks or skills you have with your Remnant 2 build.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more