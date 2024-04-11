All new content in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC: New bosses, Archetype, and more

The second expansion coming to Remnant 2 is The Forgotten Kingdom. Like the previous expansion, there are new bosses, archetypes, maps, and foes to battle against, with plenty of challenges waiting for you around every corner.

There are several updates coming out regarding The Forgotten Kingdom expansion. For those eager to dive into it, we have a full breakdown for every piece of content you’ll receive in Remnant 2, and we can share the small details developer Gunfire Games has revealed ahead of the imminent release.

All The Forgotten Kingdom DLC Content in Remnant 2

Take on new adversaries to new weapons and equipment in Yaesha.

Here’s a full breakdown of everything you can expect to get in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC pack for Remnant 2.

New storyline, dungeons, and area on Yaesha

The Invoker Archetype

Multiple weapons, equipment, rings, amulets, and modifications

Bosses, enemy types, and NPC characters to meet

You can choose to buy The Forgotten Kingdom DLC pack as a single purchase or grab the Remnant 2 DLC bundle to grab The Awakened King, The Forgotten Kingdom, and the upcoming DLC pack set to release later in 2024. The Forgotten Kingdom officially releases on April 24 for all players.

The Forgotten Kingdom takes place in a new world of Yaesha, one of the realms you can visit in the base Remnant 2 experience. There’s a new storyline for you to unlock that has to do with a vengeful stone spirit called Lydusa, with multiple routes for you to explore and minibosses for you to challenge for new weapons and equipment.

There’s also the chance to unlock a new Archetype channeling the Nature Spirits of Yaesha, and it’s called The Invoker. Gunfire Games has only shared that the Invoker channels the powerful jungles of Yaesha, and we can expect to hear more details as we draw closer to the April 24 release, with a proper Archetype trailer.

The stories we explore in The Forgotten Kingdom should offer a new location for us to explore, with several new and old enemy types we have to face off against. We can also expect multiple unique puzzles we have to solve, with Yaesha having several interesting ones in the base game of Remnant 2, such as the musical notes puzzle.

Based on our experience from The Awakened King, we can expect several weaving stories overlapping with the previous ones from Yaesha. In The Awakened King, the Red Prince played an integral part in giving us the true ending achievement, and we’re keen to see what Gunfire Games has cooked up with The Forgotten Kingdom.

