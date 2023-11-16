Remnant 2 Succession achievement: How to get the One True Ending

Remnant 2 offers several options for a story that can unravel in every biome, with multiple characters uniquely interacting with each other depending on the map. For those trying to get the Succession achievement, certain events need to transpire in The Awakened King DLC.

You will need to reroll the standard Adventure Mode for The Awakened King to get the Succession achievement and make sure the Red Prince appears on your map. With the Red Prince and the One True King in the same place, the One True Ending is ready to happen. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Succession achievement in Remnant 2 and the One True Ending.

How to get the Succession achievement in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King DLC

Visit the Gilded Chambers for the Red Prince. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Succession achievement requires the Gilded Chambers to appear on your Losomn map while playing The Awakened King DLC. The Red Prince will appear here, and you’ll know he’s in your Remnant 2 game. If you do not have the Red Prince, reset your Adventure Mode and reroll for a new world. This might take several attempts. I was slightly luckier, and the Red Prince only took three times to show up.

After confirming that you have the Red Prince in your The Awakened King run, the next step is to challenge the One True King. It won’t matter if you’re doing it for Nimue, or if you walk up to the One True King’s throne and directly challenge him. The only thing that matters is that you have to take him out of your Remnant 2 game and defeat him.

With the One True King gone, it’s time to begin exploring the Gilded Chambers and try to find at least three Crimson King Coins. I noticed these items dropped off the armored Fae Golden Knights, the ones with the large swords. I did have to reset the location a few times to get enough of them and bring them back to the Red Prince. When presenting them to the Red Prince, this triggers an event in Remnant 2 where he kills your character, but this is important to the story.

Now, return to the One True King’s Throne Room, which should be called the Chamber of the Faithless. The Red Prince will have moved from the Gilded Chambers and taken up residence here, claiming to have defeated the One True King. Make sure to speak with the Red Prince to get the Succession achievement in Remnant 2. He’ll also give you the Crimson Guard armor, which has a total armor of 122 and a weight of 53.6.