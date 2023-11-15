Remnant 2: How to defeat the One True King in The Awakened King DLC

Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King, features an all-too-familiar name players may remember hearing whispers of throughout the base game’s main story: the One True King.

Well, to the surprise of no one, he’s the big bad waiting for you inside his castle. He begins some spiel about how we’re a puny mortal and don’t stand a chance against him—standard boss stuff. He’ll give you an out if you want to avoid him, which is to kill Nimue, the Goddess of Fae.

The choice is up to you, but should you ignore his command, he’ll summon you to the Chamber of the Faithless and square up against you in the fight of your life. If you went in this direction, here’s how to defeat the One True King in Remnant 2.

Heads up, spoilers ahead for Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC!

Defeating the One True King in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC, a guide

Video by Dot Esports

Defeating the One True King in Remnant 2, funnily enough, isn’t easy. This endgame boss has an incredible amount of health and deals very high damage.

To begin, leave your sword or other melee equipment at home—like with many bosses you’re better off going with a ranged setup.

The One True King’s domain in the Chamber of the Faithless serves as the room for the Awakened King’s pinnacle battle and is quite wide and forgiving. Beware the statues as you move around as they will impede your movement. Dodging at the right time is key here, as many of the One True King’s attacks deal a ton of damage.

To begin, the One True King will teleport behind you and slam down twice with his hammer . You’ll immediately notice his hammer has its own health bar. Target the hammer , especially after he does his double slam.

. You’ll immediately notice his hammer has its own health bar. , especially after he does his double slam. After slamming at range and creating a shockwave, he will teleport and swing twice. Make sure to delay your next dodge as the second swing is slightly delayed.

The One True King will spit bile at you , slowing you and dealing an incredibly high amount of damage. Strafe to one side and dodge repeatedly to avoid this, as getting hit by it will almost certainly result in death.

, slowing you and dealing an incredibly high amount of damage. Strafe to one side and dodge repeatedly to avoid this, as getting hit by it will almost certainly result in death. After you deal enough damage to his weapon, it will break and disappear, and the One True King will be vulnerable while a revived Dran corpse is pulled out of his back. Target the boss’s face and the corpse he pulls out as hits here deal critical damage. He will eventually resummon his hammer and continue to fight.

At approximately half health, the boss will hover and brighten. During this phase, you won’t be able to deal damage to the One True King. He will teleport and then begin to summon Dran corpses to attack you while creating damaging columns of light.

Save your ammo during this phase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Avoid these columns, and eliminate the corpses as quickly as possible. A bow is solid and one-shots the corpses but doesn’t have the fire rate to deal with them all, so I switched to a high-fire-rate rifle.

Eventually, the boss will slam the ground and kill the remaining corpses, then absorb their very souls. For each soul absorbed, the One True King will heal a small amount, so you must eliminate as many of the corpses as possible.

After this, he will enter his second phase:

After swinging twice with his hammer like normal, he will grab the hammer with two hands and slam it into the ground, creating a damaging shockwave and six pillars of light that deal heavy damage around him.

that deal heavy damage around him. He will swipe at you horizontally with his hammer, then it will glow orange . The One True King will raise the hammer, then summon multiple columns of light around him and you. Ideally, dodge backward from the beams to keep your distance.

. The One True King will raise the hammer, then summon multiple columns of light around him and you. Ideally, dodge backward from the beams to keep your distance. The One True King will lift his leg and then stomp, sending out a shockwave that deals moderate damage but stuns you. In most cases, he’ll do this back-to-back, meaning if you get hit the first time, it’s difficult to dodge the second blast.

Once again, at around 20 percent health, he will become immune and you’ll need to eliminate the summoned corpses again to prevent him from healing. After this, he will charge up his main attack:

The One True King will crouch and yellow light will begin emanating from around him in a circle. After a delay, it will explode, instantly killing anyone still inside of the zone. Immediately leave the area and wait until this effect is done.

After dodging the main charge-up and the subsequent teleport, continue attacking his hammer and the boss himself until he is defeated.

Rewards for defeating the One True King in Remnant 2

Definitely give this gun a go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating the One True King, you’ll be rewarded with the Agony Spike, which you can trade with McCabe in Ward 13 for the Monarch Long Gun.

The Monarch has a unique effect called Chain of Command, which fires a harpoon that marks a target, causing primary fire to deal a little less damage but home in on enemies. Dealing damage with the homing rounds builds Influence which, when filled, reloads the weapon automatically.

Once Monarch auto-reloads, it causes a shockwave and the wielder receives the Tyrant buff, gaining 20 percent bonus damage and infinite ammo reserves for 20 seconds.