Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC countdown: Exact start time and date

The One True King is about to wake up.

The countdown to the release of Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC is nearing its end. Set to be the first fulfillment of Gunfire Games’ promise to deliver three DLC packs within a year, it’s safe to say The Awakened King is on the radar for every fan of the Soulslike shooter.

Here’s the latest on everything to know about the exact start time and date for the launch of The Awakened King DLC in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC start time and date

“So the hour of reckoning has come at last.” Image via Gunfire Games

The Awakened King DLC is slated to release globally for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Although the DLC will require players to have the base game of Remnant 2 installed to play it, Gunfire Games has announced you won’t necessarily need to purchase the new add-on to see what’s going down in Losomn.

Regardless of whether or not you buy the DLC, you will still be able to play through The Awakened King’s storyline by joining sessions of those who do own it—you just won’t be able to use any of your looted DLC-related items until you make the move yourself.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC release time countdown

At the time of writing, Gunfire Games has yet to make The Awakened King available for pre-order, let alone announce the specific release time details for its Nov. 14 drop. For now, judging by how the game was initially released worldwide simultaneously for its full launch, players can perhaps expect the DLC to be available in Remnant 2 at 11 a.m. CT.

The countdown below tells you exactly how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds you have to wait until that expected release time.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 5 : 1 6 : 1 7 : 2 0

As promised, those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of Remnant 2 will have full access to The Awakened King, as well as the game’s two upcoming DLC packs, at no additional cost. Otherwise, The Awakened King costs $9.99 by itself, or $24.99 as part of the DLC Bundle upgrade that will also include the two other DLCs.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes official.