Remnant 2: How to defeat Lydusa in The Forgotten Kingdom

If you’ve made it to Lydusa, well done, you’re almost done with the DLC (well, with your first run, anyway). Unfortunately, Lydusa doesn’t pull any punches and can be quite a pain. Here’s how to defeat Lydusa in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2.

Before you fight Lydusa in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom

Get ready for a tough battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My best advice for fighting Lydusa is to bring weapons and abilities you feel most comfortable with. If you’ve mastered several Archetypes, I suggest you bring abilities that boost your Ranged Damage (like the Hunter) and maybe a sub-class for healing (like the Medic).

I also suggest you equip medium or light armor, as dodge-rolls will help you a lot in this fight.

How to defeat Lydusa in Remnant 2 guide

Lydusa is the final boss in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC and, as the last boss, she has several phases. Here’s how to fight her in each phase

Phase one

The first phase is probably the hardest one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first phase is probably the hardest one. Lydusa floats in the air and shoots you with beams that land on the ground, and after a second start doing AoE damage. Meanwhile, she also makes a loud noise after which she fires one or two quick ranged attacks. As soon as you hear the noise, you should dodge to the side (I tried dodging back and into the attack, and it only worked about 50 percent of the time).

Finally, Lydusa occasionally gets tears on her mask, which later turn into five falling orbs. As these orbs get close to the ground, they start firing projectiles at you. You can destroy each orb, but it’s easier to destroy the one glowing with a yellow aura, which will take them all down.

While all this is going on, attack Lydusa with everything you’ve got. Many projectiles will fly towards you, but you can dodge all of them. Also, make sure not to fall from the arena (yep, it happened to me a few times). When you get Lydusa to about 70 percent health, phase two begins.

Phase two

The mask comes off. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At about 70 percent health, Lydusa takes off her mask and reveals her blue, vulnerable face. During this phase, she crashes down and sweeps the arena with a chainsaw blade on her bottom. She also still does the orb attack, for which you need to destroy the yellow-glowing orb.

Surprisingly, she is more vulnerable during this phase because she took off her mask, and each of the new attacks, especially the ground stomp, is easily dodgeable. She may go back to Phase one, but she will quickly take her mask off again, so don’t worry if this happens.

Keep firing at her until you get her health to around 40 to 35 percent, and get ready for the third phase, which is arguably the easiest one of the bunch.

Phase three

You think a tight hallway is going to stop me? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lydusa transforms the entire arena into a narrow hallway. When this happens, immediately run back towards the opposite edge, facing the entrance you first came in. Face back towards Lydusa and get ready for a barrage of easily avoidable attacks.

Walls will start coming towards you, and if they touch you, they can damage and even kill you. Fortunately, one of the three walls that come at you has Lydusa’s face. Shoot the face as it comes towards you to get rid of the wall and keep repeating this.

Occasionally, three walls without the face may come towards you and to avoid them, you need to crouch. While this phase may catch you off guard the first time, it’s actually incredibly easy to dodge. You simply wait at the end of the arena, shoot Lydusa’s face whenever it comes towards you, and occasionally strafe and crouch to avoid damage.

Each time you shoot Lydusa’s head, you do significant damage to her. She may return to phase one or two temporarily, so just keep shooting her if this happens. Other than that, she should go down soon after phase three ends.

It was a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It will probably take you a few attempts, but once you get to Phase three, you should have this fight well in hand.

