The Bloodless King's Vow ring in inspect mode in Remnant 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to get the Bloodless King's Vow ring in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Bloodless King's Vow ring will add to your lifesteal greatly and even combo with other Forgotten Kingdom DLC items.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Apr 24, 2024 08:05 am

The Bloodless King’s Vow is an incredible ring released in the Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. It grants you Lifesteal with ranged weapons, which is ideal if you prefer to engage enemies from a safe distance. Here’s how to find it.

Where to find the Bloodless King’s Vow ring in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

You can acquire the Bloodless King’s Vow ring in Remnant 2 after defeating The Bloodless Heir boss in Goddess’ Rest. Start this fight in the altar area, which you can access after interacting with the five light statues surrounding the castle deep within the Goddess’ Rest region and opening the main door.

Once you’ve done this, interact with the offering plate at the altar and close the menu to initiate the boss fight. After defeating The Bloodless Heir, the Bloodless King’s Vow will be added to your inventory. You can also move forward to find the Bloodless Crown, which you can find in front of the tomb behind the altar.

To reach the altar area, simply follow the main path in Goddess’ Rest. After interacting with the first pillar, explore the area surrounding the castle to locate the other four. If you haven’t unlocked the Goddess’ Rest area yet, you can access it through Luminous Vale by heading to the upper left side path, accessible by taking an elevator at ground level.

The Luminous Vale map with the Goddess' Rest entrance highlighted.
Goddess’ Rest is easy to find. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

What does the Bloodless King’s Vow do in Remnant 2?

The Bloodless King’s Vow provides four percent of your base Ranged damage dealt as Lifesteal, which means you’ll recover a bit of health whenever you hit an enemy with a Hand Gun or Long Gun while wearing this ring. Combined with other long-range items like the Far-Sighted Mutator, you can create a powerful gear set suitable for most of the game’s content.

This ring is exclusive to the Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2, and you can’t get it in the base game.

