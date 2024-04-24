The Far-Sighted Mutator in Remnant 2
Remnant

How to get the Far-Sighted Mutator in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Far-Sighted mutator can give you an amazing damage boost the further you are from your target.
Bhernardo Viana
Apr 24, 2024

Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom features the Far-Sighted Mutator as a significant contender for the best item released in this DLC. It enhances guns’ effectiveness at long range, which is fantastic if you prefer to engage enemies from a safe distance. Here’s how you can find this item.

Where to find the Far-Sighted Mutator in Remnant 2

To drop the Far-Sighted Mutator in Remnant 2, you must defeat the Stonewing Lurker mini-boss in the Luminous Vale. This mini-boss is perched quietly on its nest, situated high on one of the back walls in the center of the area, near the base of the ramp leading to the center upper exit. If you look up while standing with your back to the ramp, you should see a winged creature in a red aura. That’s the Stonewing Lurker. Simply shoot it once to trigger the fight.

The battle features no special mechanics, other than the Stonewing Lurker occasionally landing on the ground, making it more susceptible to your attacks. Capitalize on these moments of vulnerability to defeat it. Once you kill the Stonewing Lurker, you get the Far-Sighted Mutator.

The Luminous Vale area is exclusive to the Forgotten Kingdom expansion, so you must own and start the DLC to access it. It’s impossible to get the Far-Sighted Mutator in the base game.

All Far-Sighted Mutator upgrade bonuses in Remnant 2

The Far-Sighted Mutator in the inventory in Remnant 2.
A really strong mutator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can upgrade the Far-Sighted Mutator in Remnant 2 by speaking with Dwell in Ward 13, who will charge you Corrupted Lumenite Crystals and Scrap for each upgrade. In the case of this mutator, the only value that changes with higher levels is the ranged damage percentage, while the maximum damage remains the same throughout. This means that as the level of your Far-Sighted Mutator increases, you can be closer to the enemy and still achieve its maximum 25 percent damage boost.

Mod upgradeMod bonusesCost to upgrade
+0Ranged Damage +1.25%1 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 250 Scrap
+1Ranged Damage +1.375%1 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 300 Scrap
+2Ranged Damage +1.5%2 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 300 Scrap
+3Ranged Damage +1.625%2 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 400 Scrap
+4Ranged Damage +1.75%2 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 400 Scrap
+5Ranged Damage +1.875%3 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 500 Scrap
+6Ranged Damage +2%3 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 500 Scrap
+7Ranged Damage +2.125%3 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 600 Scrap
+8Ranged Damage +2.25%3 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 750 Scrap
+9Ranged Damage +2.375%5 Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, 1,000 Scrap
+10Ranged Damage +2.5%
Total23 Corrupted Lumenite Crystals, 5,000 Scrap

Far-Sighted Mutator description

Increases Ranged Damage of this weapon by 1.25 percent for every 2.5m from the shooter to the target. Max 25 percent. Level 10: Increases this weapon’s Ideal, Falloff, and Max Range by 5m.

related content
Read Article How to get the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Remnant 2 player is standing in front of the temple door
Category: Remnant
Remnant
How to get the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Remnant 2: How to unlock the Invoker Archetype in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Invoker archetype in Remnant 2
Category: Remnant
Remnant
Remnant 2: How to unlock the Invoker Archetype in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Remnant 2: The Proving Grounds guide
The player character standing in the last room of the Proving Grounds in Remnant 2.
Category: Remnant
Remnant
Remnant 2: The Proving Grounds guide
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 23, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.