How to start the Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2

It’s not from the main menu.
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:03 am

If The Forgotten Kingdom is your first Remnant 2 DLC or you haven’t played the game for a while and forgot, here’s how to access the new DLC content.

How to access the Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2

Player is standing next to the World Stone in Ward 13
It’s good to be back here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play The Forgotten Kingdom DLC in Remnant 2, go to the World Stone (checkpoint crystal) in Ward 13 and interact with it.

If you’re in the middle of a campaign, select World Settings and switch to Adventure Mode. On the far right, you should see the Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

If you don’t see the option to play the DLC, you are too early into the game or need to clear the Yaesha biome once in your campaign. Yaesha is a fun zone filled with ancient ruins and lush flora, not to mention some great weapons. Once you finish Yaesha, go back to Ward 13. You should get the option to select a new Yaesha Adventure and the The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

How to play the The Forgotten Kingdom DLC again in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 Adventure Mode settings showing the new DLC
Time for another adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finishing the Forgotten Kingdom DLC once (in One Shot) from the Adventure menu, you can replay it again by re-rolling the Yaesha Adventure Mode. This is the same case as it was for The Awakened King DLC.

The DLC is readily available the first time you play because you get quick access to new content if you’ve played and finished Remnant 2. Since The Forgotten Kingdom DLC takes place in the Yaesha biome, it will become another Yaesha adventure after you finish it.

During One Shot mode, you can collect new items and fight new bosses without needing to re-roll the campaign, so try to do as much as you can.

