If you are returning to Remnant 2 for The Awakened King DLC, then you will want to know how to start it. The good news is this is a pretty simple process, but there are some caveats.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that you will need to purchase the DLC or know someone who has. That’s right, you don’t need to own The Awakened King to play the content, and you can jump in with a friend who has access. You will, however, need to pay if you want to use any items, mods, classes, or weapons found in the DLC.

How to start The Awakened King DLC in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start The Awakened King DLC, you will need to have played through the game until you unlock Losomn, then visit the World Stone at Ward 13. Interact with the World Stone and select Adventure Mode. Reroll Adventure Mode and you will see the option to run a One-Shot called The Awakened King.

Click on this to begin your adventure in the new DLC, and you will be able to play through all the new content. As soon as you finish the adventure, the locations and maps from The Awakened King will be added to the usual rotation of Losomn, and will be mixed in when you re-roll that area.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is the difficulty level of The Awakened King?

The DLC will largely match up to your overall difficulty level, but I did find there were new enemies in the mix that were definitely more difficult to kill. A few of the smaller enemies can be surprisingly bullet spongey, so don’t be surprised if you dumb a full clip into something and have it keep on coming.

Enemy density is also a factor, and you can expect to deal with plenty of swarms of enemies of all shapes and sizes. Make sure you grab one of the best weapons in the game and then get stuck into the new content. The developers appear to have done a really good job of throwing mixed mobs at you this time, and you can expect the more powerful enemies to show up in awkward situations where you are already fighting plenty of smaller mobs. All in all, the difficulty is up a little, but it’s more of a design factor than just a math challenge.