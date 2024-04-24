How to get the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

If you’re hunting down some of the more cryptic secrets in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, you’ll want to know about the Bloodless Crown. While it’s not a particularly good piece of armor, the Bloodless Crown can unlock other secrets in the DLC.

Recommended Videos

Here’s where to find the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Before you get the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

It’s not a bad look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom, go to Goddess’s Rest. If you are in One Shot mode, you can get to the Goddess’s Rest through the Luminous Vale, which you can get through after getting cursed by Lydusa.

Once you get to the Goddess’s Rest, make your way to the first mini-checkpoint, which should be in front of the temple with Lydus’as face. The Bloodless Crown is inside—you just have to open the temple door first.

How to open the temple door and get the Bloodless Crown in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

Activate all five to open the temple door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open the temple where the Bloodless Crown is, activate five obelisks scattered around the temple. Here’s where you can find each obelisk.

Obelisk one map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Obelisk two map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Obelisk three map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Obelisk four map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Obelisk five map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Description Obelisk one You can find this one even before you reach the temple. It’s on the path overlooking the temple. Obelisk two From the temple’s checkpoint, take the right path around the temple. There is another path that leads further away. The second obelisk is on a balcony that’s almost located at the top right corner of the temple if you look at it from the entrance. Obelisk three Continue down the path leading further away from the second obelisk. It’s just a bit further away on an elevated hill. Obelisk four From the temple’s checkpoint, head left. Go over the bridge that leads to another ruined area and the first obelisk will be up some stairs. It’s hard to miss. Obelisk five From the last obelisk, keep heading further away from the path. Eventually, you will make a look that leads you back to the path you came from, and right before it is the last obelisk. All Obelisk locations

It’s heavier than it looks, apparently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With all five obelisks activated, head for the temple entrance. Go in and ignore the altar bowl (if you touch it, you’ll have to fight a tough boss) and walk towards the flooded area leading to the altar. The Bloodless Crown is on the Altar.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more