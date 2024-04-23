Invoker archetype in Remnant 2
Channel Yaesha through the Invoker Archetype, and release the power of the Jungle against your foes. Image via Gunfire Games
Remnant 2: How to get Matriarch’s Ring in The Forgotton Kingdom DLC

Mama’s ring makes charged melee attacks look easy.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Apr 23, 2024

Remnant 2 is packed full of rings, and the second DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom, is no different. If you’re eager to get started on updating your ring collection, here’s where to get the Matriarch’s Ring in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom.

Where to get Matriarch’s Ring in Remnant 2 DLC

Remnant 2 character is looting the Matriarch's Ring
At the edge of the cliff from Walt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Matriarch’s Ring in Remnant 2 is located in the Ancient Canopy (the first zone) at the edge of the cliff near the first friendly NPC/Merchant you meet.

When you start The Forgotten Kingdom DLC in One Shot mode, you start in the Ancient Canopy. Straight ahead is a locked door, and on your left is a path that leads up a hill. Take the left path while defeating enemies that come at you. Be careful, as there’s a giant moth enemy that smashes the ground repeatedly and can quickly drain your entire health pool, even on the lowest difficulty

When you get to the top of the hill, there is a friendly NPC looking at an ancient mural. Talk to the NPC (Walt) to unlock his shop. There’s also a small checkpoint crystal close by. Face away from Walt and look back at the way you came. There’s a path that leads you back to where you came from, and a path on the left that leads to a cliff. Walk all the way to the edge of the cliff on the left path and the ring is on the ground.

What does the Matriarch’s Ring do in Remnant 2 DLC?

Remnant 2 Matriarch's Ring status and description
Not bad for a melee build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Matriarch’s Ring reduces your charged melee stamina cost to zero for five seconds when you do a Perfect Dodge. If you have a melee build and are good at avoiding attacks, this might be a decent ring to consider if your melee weapon also has a decent charged attack. While there are a bunch of powerful weapons in the base game, there’s also a good deal of melee weapons in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC that have impressive charged attacks. 

