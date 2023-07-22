How to change difficulty in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is not an easy game, even on the lowest difficulty. While veterans of the first installment might dance their way through, newer players might accidentally bite off more than they can chew and set the challenge too high. If you need to change the difficulty in the game, this is how.

How to change the difficulty setting

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The difficulty level of Remnant 2 can only be changed from the World Stone at Ward 13. Interact with the World Stone, then select the World Settings option. On the next screen, you will see the option to reroll the campaign, which will allow you to reset your difficulty.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be warned. You should only do this if you are willing to lose all your campaign progress. It will completely reset the campaign for you, although you will be able to keep any discovered weapons and items. You cannot change your difficulty setting mid-campaign and keep your story progress.

Should you reroll your campaign?

Whether you reroll your campaign or not is entirely up to you. If you are pretty early into the story, there is no harm in it. The game is very randomized, so you will likely get a new starting world. You should also consider if you wish to change your class type should you plan on doing this. Losing your progress doesn’t matter if you haven’t made much.

Which difficulty should you choose in Remnant 2

This is, once again, a pretty personal question. How good you are at this type of game will be the ultimate decider, but it is important to understand that you can get quite lucky, and luck can make you powerful.

I opted for the Survivor difficulty but ended up finding a number of items that made me extremely powerful. Lots of life steal, a solid starting class, and a great weapon (hello, Cube Gun) mean I found the latter half of the game to be pretty easy.

Survivor – the best option for folks that are new to Remnant games or this type of game in general.

Veteran – exactly what it says it is. If you played the previous game, then this is the one for you.

Nightmare – if you have lots of experience and are looking for a challenge, you will find it here.

Apocalypse – this is the difficulty the community will use for their challenge runs, no-hit runs, etc.

Luck really does play a huge part in how the game goes for you, so keep that in mind. If you just want to take a jaunt through another world, don’t forget that you can always play Adventure Mode instead and leave your main campaign alone. You could also set up a new character.

About the author