How to get the Ring of Spirits in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom

The Ring of Spirits is a niche item in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom that can be really useful when paired with specific Archetypes. It boosts the user’s Mod Generation for each of their active consumables, allowing you to significantly increase your Mod usage.

Where to find the Ring of Spirits in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

You can find the Ring of Spirits in the underpass of the Infested Abyss in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. To get there, go to the entrance of the area and move straight, following the left wall until you can drop off a ledge onto a narrow passage, leading to the underpass. Continue dropping down carefully until you reach a large room surrounded by pillars and a central corridor.

The Ring of Spirits is located in a secret passage that you can access by lowering one of the pillars. You can do this alone, unlike the Pan War Band, which is in the same area and requires two players to obtain. Here’s what you should do to get the Ring of Spirits:

The player and pillar positions. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports The player view. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Step on the pressure plate located in the center slot of the wall on the same side as the underpass entrance. A pillar will begin to lower right in front of you. Wait for it to go down completely. Step onto the pillar and wait for it to rise. Look up at the closest wall in front of you, and you’ll see a ledge. As the pillar starts rising with you on top, jump when it’s about to reach the height of the ledge so you can either grab it or land directly on the platform safely. If you miss the timing, the pillar will crush you against the ceiling. Move towards the wall to walk past it. It’s a fake wall that will instantly disappear. Follow the short path and grab the Ring of Spirits from the altar.

What does the Ring of Spirits do in Remnant 2?

It’s great for certain Archetypes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ring of Spirits provides an additional three percent Mod Generation for each active consumable you have, up to a maximum of five consumables at once, resulting in a total of 15 percent extra Mod Generation. This means Alchemists can greatly benefit from the Ring of Spirits due to their increased consumable duration, while Archons can achieve even higher Mod Generation than they already have by simply using these consumables and reaching impressive levels of this key stat.

