Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom: How to solve the Moon Tile puzzle and get Mark of the Destroyer ring

Remnant 2 is back with The Forgotten Kingdom DLC and it has a new puzzle for players. In the Earthen Coliseum map, players will find a giant room with tiled floors showing glowing phases of the moon.

There’s a secret path to get to a nearby room, and those who can successfully find it will receive the Mark of the Destroyer ring. But if you try to brute-force your way across the chamber, you’ll fall into the chamber below and will have to climb your way out before starting back at square one.

Here’s how to solve the Moon Tile puzzle in the Earthen Coliseum map in Remnant 2’s The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Correct order of the moon phases in the Earthen Coliseum: Remnant 2

Before you attempt to solve the Moon Tile puzzle, take a look around the map. On a nearby wall will be a mural of the moon phases. You’ll need to step on the tiles showing the moon in the same order as depicted on the mural.

Follow the pattern of the mural. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a step-by-step process for how to solve the Moon Tile puzzle in the Earthen Coliseum.

Step on the first tile, the new moon (completely blue). Head to the left, the waning crescent (mostly blue). Turn to your right, toward the half moon. Take another right, to the waning gibbous (mostly moon). Turn left, toward the full moon. Go right, toward the waxing gibbous (mostly moon) Turn right again, to the other half moon. Take a left, toward the waxing crescent (mostly blue). Head straight, toward the final new moon (completely blue).

Video by Dot Esports

If you’re still having trouble solving the Moon Tile puzzle, refer to the video above.

Moon Tile puzzle rewards: Mark of the Destroyer ring

Inside the room in front of you, the Mark of the Destroyer ring will be sitting atop a table. As one of the many new additions to Remnant 2 included with The Forgotten Kingdom, this ring triggers an explosion that deals damage whenever its wearer pulls off a perfect dodge.

This ring is great for those with melee builds and well-timed dodges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve acquired Mark of the Destroyer, you can exit the room through the red door and head back into the main area of the Earthen Coliseum.

How to get the purple object below the Moon Tile in the Earthen Coliseum

If you’ve fallen into the chamber below, you likely saw a raised room with a purple object beneath the puzzle. You won’t be able to climb up into it; instead, you’ll need to fall into the room from the puzzle floor above. It’s not immediately clear how to get there, however. But to our surprise, the game will actually show you a path on your map, and you can use it to get to the area of the puzzle above the purple object.

Video by Dot Esports

To get the purple item, follow these steps from the starting tile, as shown in the video above:

From the starting tile, head left to the first moon. Turn right, to the half moon, and then continue straight to the waxing crescent (mostly blue) Take a left, toward the new moon (all blue). Finally, run toward the full moon to your right. You will fall through the floor and in front of you will be the Moon Stone amulet.

This is a powerful necklace to add to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Moon Stone amulet boosts reload speed by 15 percent. On every third manual reload, it will also reload and increase the ranged damage of both weapons by 15 percent for 10 seconds. This ring is a powerful new addition to Remnant 2 and has the potential to work with a large variety of builds.

