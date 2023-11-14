Remnant 2: All new rings in The Awakened King DLC

Rings don’t just look pretty in Remnant 2; they empower their wearer with a range of buffs and bonuses. The game’s new DLC, The Awakened King, has added quite a few rings, so if you’re looking to power up your build, you’ll need to know where to find these items.

From increasing your dodge weight threshold to granting stacks of Bulwark, the rings in The Awakened King offer a variety of buffs. It may take you a few rerolls in the Adventure mode before you’re able to find them all, so you best get to searching.

Here are all the rings new to Remnant 2 with the release of The Awakened King, their effects, and where you can find them.

All rings in Remnant 2: The Awakened King, their effects, and where to find them

Ring name Effect Location Atonement Fold Self-inflicts the Bleeding status effect on the wearer, causing 1.1 Bleed damage per second. Increases critical chance by 10 percent. Can be purchased from Leywise, the Royal Scribe, on the Forlorn Coast for 500 Scrap. Digested Hog Lure Reloading increases mod damage by 10 percent for five seconds. Forlorn Coast, on the corpse of a dead pig near a well. Dried Clay Ring Grants one stack of Bulwark. Increases all damage by 60 percent of the total damage reduction granted by Bulwark stacks. Derelict Lighthouse map, on a corpse found in the streets leading to the lighthouse. Elevated Ring Increases dodge weight threshold by five. Reduces encumbrance by five. Forlorn Coast. Take the elevator in front of the castle down to a closed-off area filled with rubble. Lighthouse Keeper’s Ring Automatically generates three mod power every second for each entity within 10 meters that’s suffering from a negative status effect. This item holds five max stacks. Inside the Derelict Lighthouse, behind a locked door. Offering Stone Dealing ranged damage increases all damage by one percent for one second. This effect stacks 15 times. After killing an enemy, the duration of the effect is extending by 10 seconds. Pathway of the Fallen, early in the map next to the Ring of the Castaway Increases base consumable duration by 50 percent. Forgotten Commune. You’ll need to climb a series of ladders and jump large open areas to find this ring.

We will add more rings to this article as we find them. Found a ring that’s not on this list? Send us an email with its location and effect!