Remnant 2: How to open the Derelict Lighthouse in The Awakened King DLC

While perusing the streets of the Dran in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC, you’ll come across a lighthouse with two locked doors inside. It isn’t immediately clear how you can open these doors—but one thing’s for certain: You first need to find a key.

If you venture around to the side of the lighthouse by taking a seaside path, you’ll find a secret entrance. Inside is a second locked door, as well as a couple of ladders that take you to a small nook with a table. On the table is a journal that describes someone’s frustration with a chainsaw. The author designs a gun to one-up the chainsaw man and then kills him with it.

This story might not mean much at first glance, but if you continue down the streets of the Derelict Lighthouse map, you’ll eventually come across a warehouse where the pieces start to fall together.

Where to find the Derelict Lighthouse key in The Awakened King

To find the Derelict Lighthouse Key in Remnant 2′s The Awakened King DLC, you need to head to the warehouse and fight the bosses inside. The first boss that spawns is a glowing red man with a chainsaw named Gorecarver.

How to defeat Gorecarver and Thunderpiercer

Gorecarver has a devastating melee attack but also shoots translucent orbs in all directions. These orbs set fire to anything they hit, so be sure to avoid them and the parts of the ground they land on. After a couple of attacks, Gorecarver will need to rev up his chainsaw again, giving you a chance to get a few free hits off.

You’ll likely find Gorecarver to be an easy win, but don’t be fooled by this encounter; he’s not the only one you’ll be fighting. As soon as Gorecarver dies, several other Dran spawn nearby, as shown in the video below. These Dran are the fiends of a second boss, Thunderpiercer.

Video by Dot Esports

Thunderpiercer spawns in the same location as Gorecarver, so if you lured the latter out to the open street of the area’s entrance like I did, you’ll find Thunderpiercer running at you from a far distance. Unlike Gorecarver, Thunderpiercer uses ranged weapons only, and his signature move is to summon hordes of Dran at his side. But like his chainsaw-wielding “friend,” he’s just as easy to kill.

Once you’ve killed the dastardly duo, you automatically receive a quest item called the Lighthouse Key.

How to open the second-story door of the Derelict Lighthouse in Remnant 2

With the key in hand, head back to the lighthouse to reap the rewards. Enter the lighthouse through the front entrance, as shown in the video below, and venture up the stairs. Interact with the door, and you’ll be prompted to select an item. Choose the Lighthouse Key and then step through the door.

Video by Dot Esports

If you head to your left, you’ll find a glowing purple item, the Lighthouse Keeper’s Ring, which automatically generates three mod power every second for each entity within 10m that’s suffering from a negative status effect. This item holds five max stacks.

How to open the basement door of the Derelict Lighthouse in Remnant 2

Unfortunately, Remnant 2‘s developer won’t let you use the same trick twice. The Lighthouse Key doesn’t work on the basement door, and once you use the key on the first door, it disappears from your inventory, so you need to find another solution.

At the time of writing, no solution has been found. We will update this article when we learn more.