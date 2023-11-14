Remnant 2: How to get the Ring of the Castaway

In Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC, the Ring of the Castaway is one of the first new items you can encounter to elevate your survivor builds.

Although it’s not terribly tricky to find, the Ring of the Castaway is located in a part of a side dungeon that might be easy to overlook if you’re just casually strolling by.

How to get Ring of the Castaway in Remnant 2

Ring of the Castaway location in Remnant 2

In The Forgotten Commune, the Ring of Castaway can be found by some Fae soldiers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ring of the Castaway can be found in a new The Awakened King side dungeon in Losomn called The Forgotten Commune. Conveniently enough, you should run into The Forgotten Commune pretty early on while exploring the Forlorn Coast starting area in The Awakened King, making this ring one of the first targets you can check off your list in the DLC.

How to reach the Ring of the Castaway in Remnant 2

You’ll need to take several leaps of faith. Video by Dot Esports

In The Forgotten Commune, progressing through the dungeon is pretty standard stuff until you get to a point where there are two ways to explore forward. For our purposes, you’ll know you’re on the right track when you enter a circular entrance with some steps leading to a room with a tall ladder. From here on out, it’s essentially a linear shot until you get the ring, but you’ll have to fight a number of Fae soldiers and make some well-timed jumps to reach the top part where it’s located. Once you’ve picked up the Ring of the Castaway, you’ll have no choice but to retrace your steps back to the main part of the dungeon.

Ring of the Castaway full stats

“Crafted from rummaged wire by small and forlorn hands in mourning.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply put, the Ring of the Castaway increases your base Consumable Duration by 50 percent. Considering it comes with no downsides, this ring should be a solid pickup for all Alchemist users as it provides the same type of boost as the Archetype’s upgradeable Trait, Potency.

Regardless of your class, however, having an extended Consumable Duration can be very valuable. There are a wide variety of impact boons in Remnant 2 like the Confidence Booster, Faerie Needle, and Rocket Fuel, which are able to drastically reduce your incoming damage, increase your Mod Power regen, and increase your fire rate, respectively.