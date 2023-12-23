All Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC achievements

The Awakened King DLC introduced a total of five new achievements (or trophies) for completionists to hunt for in Remnant 2 and not only are they all tricky to do, but they are also only revealed once they’re unlocked.

As such, rather than roaming around Losomn in hopes of completing them by chance—a plan that often fails in Remnant 2 due to the nature of how easily its Easter eggs be missed at a moment’s notice—you will save yourself plenty of time if you know what to do beforehand.

Here are all The Awakened King DLC achievements in Remnant 2 in alphabetical order as they appear on Steam, as well as how to unlock each one.

Every achievement and trophy in Remnant 2: The Awakened King and how to unlock them

There are plenty of secrets hidden throughout The Awakened King DLC. Image via Gunfire Games

Just like with the 50 achievements included in the base game, these DLC challenges are all unlockable across the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of Remnant 2. Here are the additional The Awakened King DLC achievements you can complete:

All in all, completing this list isn’t exactly the hardest feat to accomplish as there are only five of them to begin with. However, aside from Master of the Dark Arts and Regicide, it seems safe to say that it’s highly unlikely that players would be able to complete them naturally without already knowing how to do them.

While Succession and You Shall Pass each call for you to deliberately go out of your way and do things that are far from the typical gameplay loop, A Foul Feast is likely the hardest one to do of the bunch due to the sheer luck factor that you need to have on your side to even attempt it.