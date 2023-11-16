Remnant 2 You Shall Pass achievement: How to get a reward from the Bridge Warden

The Bridge Warden will let you pass, if you follow the rules.

Remnant 2 challenges you to explore the world and uncover the many hidden secrets the development team left behind. One of these secrets is out in the open with the You Shall Pass achievement and a reward from the Bridge Warden.

When you’re making your way through The Awakened King DLC, you can encounter a Bridge Warden before you reach the large palace where you’ll speak with the One True King. Although the Bridge Warden has no name, he rewards those who listen to him. Here’s what you need to know about completing the You Shall Pass achievement in Remnant 2 and getting a reward from the Bridge Warden.

Where to find the Bridge Warden in Remnant 2 The Awakened King

Visit the Mournful Promenade to find the Bridge Warden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Bridge Warden at the Mournful Promenade, but he won’t let you pass the bridge peacefully if you attack him or fight other Fae. There is a World Stone checkpoint right before the bridge, and you can reach the Mournful Promenade as you make your way up from the Drowned Wen. While climbing up to the Drowned Wen, my best advice is to avoid unwanted encounters with Fae enemies. However, you can freely fight against any Dran who blocks your path to the bridge on your to challenge the One True King.

After you make your way up from the Drowned Wen towards the bridge, the Bridge Warden will sit atop a broken carriage. He is a large creature carrying a giant axe. Although he might seem aggressive, he will not attack you unless you’ve already fought against other Fae making your way to him in Remnant 2.

When you approach the Bridge Warden, a small dialogue box will appear above him, and you can freely speak with him. He’ll comment about how your character doesn’t reek of “it,” and then he talks about the blood-hunger. The blood-hunger is driving him to fight anyone who approaches his bridge, and if your character smelled of it, he’d be hostile towards them.

Talking with the Bridge Warden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, after speaking with him once, you can continue going through his dialogue options or tell him you’ll be going. Because your Remnant 2 character chose to talk to him rather than attack, he permits you to cross the bridge and gives you a ring called Bridge Warden Crest.

While wearing the Bridge Warden Crest ring, your character receives a passive where “a Perfect Dodge increases a character’s melee damage by 15 percent for seven seconds. A Perfect Evade Flop also gives a player 10 percent Damage Reduction for the duration.”