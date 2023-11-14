How to unlock the Ritualist class in Remnant 2

It's hidden, but you also can't really miss it.

With the introduction of The Awakened King DLC, the Ritualist has made its debut as the first-ever new Archetype in Remnant 2.

Considering this is one of the standout features of the DLC, I am happy to report that unlocking the Ritualist class doesn’t take too long and isn’t nearly as challenging as it is to get the Archon Archetype.

For those eager to unleash some death and destruction in new ways in Remnant 2, here’s how to unlock the Ritualist Archetype.

How to get the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2

To unlock the Ritualist class in Remnant 2, you need to find the Ragged Poppet crafting item within the The Awakened King section in Losomn and give it to Wallace in Ward 13 to craft the Cursed Effigy engram. This is pretty standard stuff when it comes to unlocking Archetypes in the game and should be a breeze to accomplish as long as you know where to look.

Ragged Poppet location in Remnant 2

In Forlorn Coast, the Ragged Poppet can be found in an underground cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ragged Poppet can be found in a new The Awakened King part of Losomn called Forlorn Coast. Forlorn Coast is actually the first new area you stumble upon in the new DLC. But, in typical Remnant 2 fashion, you need to progress through another area called Sunken Haunt—where you’ll fight the Sunken Witch—until it takes you back here, on the other side.

How to reach the Ragged Poppet in Remnant 2

Pardon the interruption. Video by Dot Esports

Once you’re back in Forlorn Coast, walk through the town until you find this canal section in the flooded city. From here, simply jump from boat to boat and continue along the path until you find a cave where a ritual is underway with a witch and a pig. After taking out the witch, the Ragged Poppet should be all yours to pick up.

How to equip the Ritualist archetype in Remnant 2

Wallace is your guy for all things related to Archetypes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have obtained the Ragged Poppet, visit Wallace in Ward 13 to trade it in, along with five Lumenite Crystals, to craft the Cursed Effigy engram. At the main character menu, in the Archetype tab, you’ll then be able to equip the Cursed Effigy and set the Ritualist as one of your active classes.