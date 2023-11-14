Remnant 2: How to defeat the Sunken Witch

The Sunken Witch is one of the bosses you’ll meet in Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King, and she can be quite frustrating to take down due to the close-quarters nature of the chamber where you find her.

Luckily for any “surface-dwellers” out there struggling to defeat the Sunken Witch, we have a few tips and tricks for how you can beat this boss in Remnant‘s newest DLC.

All the Sunken Witch’s attacks, explained

The Sunken Witch has a few main attacks that she repeats throughout the fight:

Two standard melee attacks that have a melee to mid-sized reach. Although these attacks are slightly delayed, they can be easily dodged with proper timing.

that have a melee to mid-sized reach. Although these attacks are slightly delayed, they can be easily dodged with proper timing. A whirlwind-like attack that repeats several times before the boss hurls her anchor mace towards the ground.

before the boss hurls her anchor mace towards the ground. An attack where the witch crawls out of the chamber and summons several giant pig-like creatures. These are easy to kill with melee attacks, but can quickly deplete your heath bar if you don’t take them out. You can also continue to attack the Sunken Witch by locating her atop the bridge in the middle of the chamber and shooting her.

in the middle of the chamber and shooting her. A sudden impact attack, when the witch leaps back into the chamber. Listen for an audio cue that signals the witch’s return.

As the boss is twirling around and swinging her anchor mace, she will destroy nearby wooden walls. Behind these walls are narrow corridors—some of which have dead ends. While these can be used to dodge the boss’s attacks or just get a breather for a quick heal, you may find yourself trapped in an even smaller corridor with the witch.

It’s best to wait for her to slam her weapon down on the ground before retreating into one of these corridors; the boss will take a quick moment to recover before attacking again, giving you enough time to heal or reload your weapon from safety.

Tips and tricks for defeating the Sunken Witch

If you’re struggling to defeat the Sunken Witch in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King DLC, there are a few strategies and tricks you can try to tilt the fight in your favor.

Use guns that don’t take too long to reload, like the Tech 22. With the little space and time you have during the witch’s whirlwind attack, you won’t want to spend ages reloading if you can avoid it.

Save your area-of-attack abilities for when the pigs come to play; this will help quickly defeat these creatures without losing any health to the them.

If you haven’t upgraded your weapon in a while, head to Rigs in Ward 13 to power up your guns.

Try different weapon mods, like the Voltaic Rondure, that excel in close-range fights.

Be sure to upgrade your Relic if you need a few extra healing charges.

Best weapon mods for fighting the Sunken Witch in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC

The weapon mods I found very useful for this fight were Voltaic Rondure, which you can obtain from defeating the Bloat King, and Scrap Shot, which you can purchase from Ava McCabe in Ward 13.

The Voltaic Rondure is great for this fight due to its electric orb that bounces off walls and electrocutes nearby enemies. The Scrap Shot mod covers an area the deals damage and slows enemies. Both of these mods synergize well together in close-quarter environments, and the slow gives you a bit of extra help with dodging the witch’s attacks.

Rewards for defeating the Sunken Witch in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC

When you defeat the Sunken Witch in The Awakened King DLC, you’ll receive the following rewards:

A trait point

Hex Wreath crafting material

Creeping Mist can be a powerful mod to take on large groups of enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you take the Hex Wreath crafting material to Ava McCabe in Ward 13, you’ll be able to craft the Creeping Mist weapon mod. This item shoots a cannister that explodes upon impact, emitting an expanding mist up to 15m over five seconds. The mist lasts 20 seconds and causes enemies to take 25 percent more status effect damage and to become five percent more likely to suffer critical hits. This debuff lasts 10 seconds after the mist fades.