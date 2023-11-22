Remnant 2 A Foul Feast: How to deliver leftovers to the reluctant recipient

A Foul Feast is not just something performed after a night of barhopping, it’s also the name of an extremely rare achievement in Remnant 2.

This achievement was added alongside The Awakened King DLC, and unlocking it requires a great deal of luck. Start praying to the lords of RNG, because you might need a couple of re-rolls before this achievement is on the table.

Remnant 2: A Foul Feast achievement explained

Before I get into the actual task of unlocking the achievement, I want to lay out the procedural generation needed to unlock it in the first place.

To unlock A Foul Feast, you first need to roll a version of The Awakened King that includes The Great Hall. I cannot say the exact odds of rolling this setup—personally, my second roll of the DLC included The Great Hall. But at the time of writing this article, only 0.2 percent of players on Steam have unlocked the achievement, so I think I might have gotten unbelievably lucky.

To make matters more difficult, The Great Hall will be located within The King’s Palace if it was rolled, so you can’t know whether this time around was the ticket until you’re already pretty close to the end of the DLC content.

If you got lucky and rolled The Great Hall in The Awakened King, then you can earn the achievement A Foul Feast by speaking to the Feast Master within The Great Hall, and then delivering the leftovers he gives you to Leywise in the Forlorn Coast. Read on for more specifics on completing that process.

How to unlock the A Foul Feast achievement in Remnant 2: The Awakened King

Once you have rolled an Awakened King with The Great Hall, getting this coveted achievement is actually fairly easy. At the end of The Great Hall, you will find the Feast Master in his dining hall, where he will command you to partake in the feast. This part is actually all base game content—but there is added content that is only present when The Great Hall is entered via the DLC.

When you speak to the Feast Master in The Great Hall during the DLC, he will ask you if you know Leywise, and then ask if you would be willing to bring some leftovers from the feast to the scribe. Agree to do so, and you will receive the quest item Feast Master’s Leftovers. At this point, you can finish The Great Hall’s content by eating food from the massive table, or simply leave The Great Hall and return to Leywise in The Forlorn Coast.

Looks… appetizing? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you return to Leywise with Feast Master’s Leftovers in your inventory, you will have a new dialogue option available:

“Here, a gift from the Feast Master. (give item)”

With good reason, Leywise will be very reluctant to accept the gift, but he also won’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings. Keep insisting on giving the Leftovers to him, and he will eventually agree. Once you have given the Leftovers to Leywise, you will unlock A Foul Feast, an achievement that currently only 0.2 percent of Remnant 2 players have unlocked.

Sorry, Leywise. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Remnant 2: What do you get for delivering the Feast Master’s Leftovers?

When you deliver the Leftovers to Leywise, he gives you a reward for your “kindness” (bless his soul). That reward is the White Glass Bead ring—one of the best rings added to Remnant 2 by The Awakened King DLC.

The White Glass Bead grants you a shield equal to 15 percent of your max health that lasts for 10 seconds every time you hit a Perfect Dodge. Dodging is such a massive part of Remnant 2, that this boon really does supersede specific build viability if you ask me. If you’re playing Remnant 2, you’re dodging every single fight. If you aren’t… well… how?

It…It’s beautiful…Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remnant 2: How to get the Meat Shake using the Feast Master’s Leftovers

If you encounter The Great Hall a second time in The Awakened King, there’s a second way the Feast Master’s Leftovers can be used. I don’t suggest doing it the first time around, as you would miss out on the achievement and the ring, but you can bring the Feast Master’s Leftovers to Duane in Ward 13 instead of delivering them to Leywise.

If you bring the Leftovers to Duane instead, he cooks them to create the Meat Shake, a Concoction that grants the player eight percent additional damage reduction. However, there’s some interesting quirks to acquiring the Meat Shake that many players initially thought was a bug. It turns out it’s not a bug—just some very odd design choices.

Meat Shake waiting “bug” in The Awakened King and how to fix it

After you give the Feast Master’s Leftovers to Duane, he begins cooking the Concoction immediately, and informs the player it might take a minute, and to check back. Apparently, he meant a while, as many people have found that Duane still isn’t finished cooking the Meat Shake after 50+ hours of play time.

Naturally, people thought this was a bug at first, but Remnant 2′s devs insisted it isn’t bugged, and that there’s another trigger.

I don’t know if this is the intended “trigger,” but you must spam Duane if you want him to ever finish the Meat Shake. Other players have found that you must do your waiting entirely within Ward 13, or else it doesn’t count. This Reddit post is particularly informative and thorough. The devs have said the Meat Shake isn’t dependent upon a timer, and if that really is the case, it seems spam-activating Duane while he’s at his cooking station might truly be the proper way to trigger the Meat Shake’s completion. It’s totally bizarre, but hey—if it works, it works.

Again, even without the waiting, the Meat Shake is definitely not worth it unless you have already delivered the Leftover’s to Leywise on a prior The Awakened King run.