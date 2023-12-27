Ready or Not: How to fix Checksum Mismatch error

As much as its realistic tactical shooter experience sounds riveting, Ready or Not isn’t immune to annoying errors like the infamous Checksum Mismatch hiccup. Luckily, it’s not a difficult problem to fix, so if you’re being troubled by it, I have just the solution you need.

If you aren’t aware already, mods are a crucial feature of Ready or Not, with a huge community dedicated to building custom experiences for the game. Installing mods can come with its share of troubles, however, including issues like the Checksum Mismatch error.

Here’s how you can fix the Checksum Mismatch error for good.

What is the Pak Checksum Mismatch error in Ready or Not and how to fix it?

Checksum Mismatch is fairly easy to get rid of. Image via VOID Interactive

The Pak Checksum Mismatch or Checksum Mismatch error in Ready or Not occurs when you try joining a multiplayer session with an installed mod containing a .PAK file. To fix this, you need to disable a setting, and if it doesn’t work, then manually delete the mods you have for the game. Let’s try disabling the setting first, shall we?

Launch Ready or Not and go to its Options page. Under the Gameplay tab, look for the Server-Side Checksum option and disable it.

Doing this should force the game to connect to the session regardless of the mod files you have installed. Ask your friends to disable the setting too, or else this workaround will not work.

If disabling the setting doesn’t work, you’ll have to manually delete the mod files causing the Checksum Mismatch error in Ready or Not. To do this, go to the following file location via Windows Explorer and delete all files in it: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Ready Or Not\ReadyOrNot\Content\Paks

If you are unable to find the files, follow these steps to locate the mod folder:

Open up Steam and then the Ready or Not page and hit the cog icon. Next, select Manage and then Browse Local Files. Now, go to ReadyOrNot > Content > Paks and delete everything in it.

Lastly, you can try clean installing Ready or Not. The motive is to delete all mods you’ve downloaded and reinstall the game. Note that your friends will also need to delete the mods for this to work. Only then will the Checksum Mismatch error be resolved.