How to complete Rust Belt in Ready or Not: Rust Belt mission guide

Ready or Not has a bunch of challenging missions to conquer, and among them is the Rust Belt mission. It sends you underground to complete a series of intricate objectives to finish off a coyote network, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you’re the one that can end up being finished off instead. Luckily for you, we’re here to help.

Objectives for Rust Belt in Ready or Not

You need to get into the thick of it. Image via VOID Interactive

In the gritty Ready or Not universe, you face a relentless barrage of challenges and formidable foes. As you navigate the rugged streets of the Rust Belt, you’ll find yourself entangled in one of the game’s more daunting quests.

Your primary objective is to gatecrash a shady gathering hosted by Los Locos. These villains are orchestrating a massive operation involving criminals, illicit goods, and a hefty sum of cash. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to navigate the chaos unfolding in Rancho Del Suenos and put an end to their nefarious escapades.

The two precise objectives you need to complete are:

Bring order to the chaos

Rescue all of the civilians

The first objective can be completed by reporting and arresting all suspects, while the second entails detaining all civilians. In the thick of the mission, you have access to video feeds from the Border Patrol drone and a few extra tricks up your sleeve. But here’s the kicker—time is ticking, and you’ve got to face off with the infamous Los Locos and put a dampener on their grand-scale operation.

Soft objectives for Rust Belt in Ready or Not

They may be called soft objectives, but if you want to 100-percent this mission, then you’ll need to complete these non-essential objectives as well.

There are two soft objectives in the Rust Belt mission:

Report Confiscated Passports

Report Los Locos Barge

Fortunately for you, unlike other missions with difficult soft objectives, the Rust Belt mission’s soft objectives are simple to satisfy.

You can find the passports on the kitchen table inside the main house where you spawn at the beginning of the mission. As for the Los Locos Barge, it’s the boat waiting for you at the mission’s tail end, chilling in the final cave. You’ll stumble upon the boat after conquering the underground maze leading up to it. Simple enough, right?

These are easy objectives to satisfy, which is excellent news for players who want to earn the coveted S Rank, as completing them is one of the major requirements.

How to complete Rust Belt in Ready or Not

It isn’t impossible, but it isn’t easy. Image via VOID Interactive

Navigating through the Rust Belt mission is no cakewalk, especially when you find yourself stuck in an underground maze. The real challenge is snagging that top rating, and here’s the lowdown on how to do it.

Your mission involves reporting and nabbing all suspects while playing hero to the civilians in the area. Saving them is a walk in the park—just scoop them up on the ground floor near the mission’s kick-off point. They surrender faster than you can say “mission accomplished.”

But here’s the kicker—arresting the suspects. They’re like sneaky ninjas scattered all over the map, some of whom are tucked away so well they’re practically invisible until they start shooting you. Stealth is your best bud here, so tread carefully, and maybe whip out the Optiwand for extra sneakiness.

Don’t go in guns blazing; this isn’t an action movie. You’re in a labyrinth, my friend, and it’s tough to spot enemies or get a good bead on them. The silver lining, though, is that it’s equally tricky for both sides. So, scope out the terrain, mess with your enemies’ heads, and coax them into surrendering. Play it smart.

The Rust Belt mission is like a puzzle, and every nook and cranny matters. Check every corner, door, and passageway to avoid any surprises. It’s no walk in the park, but keep your wits about you, follow those checkpoints, and you’ll eventually hit your jackpot: a massive cave with a boat ready for your grand exit. Smooth sailing, agent!

The mission itself is not the toughest one in the game, but triumphing it requires a dash of caution, nerves of steel, and a vigilant eye on the myriad doors you’ll stroll by.

How to achieve S Rank on Rust Belt in Ready or Not

Snagging the elusive S Rank in the Rust Belt mission is like walking a tightrope—challenging but doable, with a couple of requirements that you need to complete, some more difficult than the others.

Your first rule of thumb is to leave the lethal toys at home. Opt for stun guns and non-lethal goodies to keep things interesting. And make sure your AI pals got the memo; you don’t want them going trigger-happy and spoiling the S-Rank party. Toss in some flashbangs and stinger grenades for good measure. Trust me, you’ll thank me later.

At the outset of the mission, make a beeline to the left. Why? It’s the strategic choice, providing superior cover compared to alternative routes. Also, it opens up opportunities to coerce enemies into surrendering, making your path to the coveted final cave even smoother.

Given the quirks of the map, ensure you’ve got an Optiwand in your arsenal. Peek behind doors, catch foes off guard, and maintain the advantage of surprise. And let’s not forget those soft objectives: Tick each one off your checklist. Rally your team to assist in locating weapons, as every find contributes to your evidence tally.

Tick all these boxes, and voilà—you’re basking in that well-deserved S-Rank glory for the Rust Belt mission in Ready or Not. Mission accomplished!