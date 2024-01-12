Ready or Not: How to get S Rank in Commander Mode

It’s time to make some serious decisions to achieve that S Rank in Ready or Not’s Commander Mode, as you commandeer a SWAT team where fatigue, morale, and permadeath follow their every move. Here are our tips for achieving the S Rank in Ready or Not’s challenging missions.

What is Commander Mode in Ready or Not?

Are you good at fast decision-making? Screenshot by Dot Esports via VOID Interactive

Enter Commander Mode if you want the full SWAT experience where communication and decision-making are key to completing objectives. Ready or Not often throws you into the deep end where you have to handle incredibly stressful situations that blow Call of Duty’s hostage missions out of the water.

In this ultimate single-player experience, Ready or Not’s Commander Mode invites you to make important decisions both on and off the field. You’ll have to decide which officers are best to bring with you, depending not only on their skills but also their physical well-being and morale.

Instead of barking comms down your friends’ ears like you’re practicing for the ALGS or CDL, Ready or Not‘s Commander Mode offers a place to control a unit where any wrong decision can result in the death of a comrade. With all this in mind, how do you achieve the coveted S Rank in such a challenging setting?

Commander Mode: How to get S Rank in Ready or Not

Do your comrades have your back? Screenshot by Dot Esports via VOID Interactive

1. Prioritize non-lethal equipment

For starters it is best to use Less than Lethal (LTL) equipment throughout Commander Mode as you won’t have real teammates to rely on in each mission. Lethal equipment (outside of Breach Shotguns and C2 Charges) shouldn’t be used as they can easily harm others. LTL takes top priority in achieving the S Rank. LTL equipment include the VKS, TPL, Beanbag Shotgun, Tactical Grenades, and Tasers.

Non-lethal equipment lowers suspects’ morale which increases the chances of them surrendering. This allows you to arrest them, clearing a mission objective. It’s important to note non-lethal equipment’s limitations, however. These are:

Beanbag Shotguns can kill suspects with a single bullet.

kill suspects with a single bullet. LTL like the Beanbag Shotgun cannot shoot through glass.

shoot through glass. Your team’s accuracy is lowered when LTL weapons are in use.

when LTL weapons are in use. Pepperball Launchers have no effect on masked suspects.

on masked suspects. Masked suspects can see through tactical gas.

It is vital to take your time when completing missions. The AI in Ready or Not is incredibly accurate, so stealth is top priority as you utilize non-lethal equipment. Remain patient throughout, as your team are more at risk from the permadeath feature with LTL in play.

Tip: Use either a Flashbang or CS Grenade to counter LTL weapons’ inability to shoot through glass.

2. Arrest all suspects

Next, you must arrest all suspects rather than killing them. This links back to the LTL equipment that has killing potential like the C2 and shotgun breaching methods and beanbag shotgun bullets. You won’t receive S Rank if any suspects are killed using LTL equipment.

You must use your LTL equipment against suspects to force them into a surrender position. Armed suspects require more work and force to get them to lower their weapon.

3. Keep your men alive at all costs

Finally, your team is at risk of Commander Mode’s permadeath feature, as missions’ objectives call for all suspects’ arrest. There is an increased chance that your unit members are killed in a mission. This is because you’re using LTL equipment against the AI’s impeccable aim with lethal weapons. While your team members are replaceable, you’ll need every member alive to successfully receive the S Rank you desire.

Your unit officer’s morale is equally as important as keeping them alive in missions. For any officers that aren’t ready for the mission, you can swap them out with another using the Roster tab in your Tablet. You must assess whether your officer is fit enough to stay on the team. Any Stressed or Crisis officers can be sent to therapy, removing them for three missions.

Commander Mode S Rank summary

In summary, you’ll need to do the following to achieve an S Rank in Ready or Not missions: