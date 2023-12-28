How to fix Stressed Officer status in Ready Or Not

Managing officer stress levels can’t be overlooked in Ready or Not. In addition to being a nice element of realism, the mechanic also enriches the gameplay experience.

Though I have my fair share of favorite officers, the stress mechanic allowed me to experiment with others who come with varying traits. Stress levels also double as an incentive for players to try out different strategies as they rotate out officers.

How to lower officer stress levels in Ready or Not

You can lower officer stress levels by giving them breaks in Ready or Not. Each mission will slowly chip away from officers’ stress levels. When an officer gets to stress level Crisis, red, they’ll automatically become unavailable for another mission as they’ll be sent to therapy.

When an officer is on a break, you introduce someone new to your team until they’re back. Having a rotation in the long run will help you avoid any stress-related troubles in Ready or Not.

All these missions can get stressful. Image via VOID Interactive

How to manage your roster in Ready or Not

Press on the Tab key to use the tablet, which lets you manage your roster in Ready or Not. The tablet will feature a list of your officers and their current status. Your main goal will be to keep everyone at green and yellow stress levels.

How to give officers a break in Ready or Not

To give an officer a break in Read or Not, select their portrait from the active roster, and replace them with another officer that hasn’t been in your active roster. When an officer is out of the active roster, they’ll be on a break and their stress levels will return to green over time.

However, a break won’t cut it for officers whose stress levels hit the reds. When that happens, you’ll need to send them to therapy by following the same method above. Click on their portrait and select the Send to Therapy option. This will eventually bring them back with their stress levels at green, content, but their return won’t be quick.