How to complete Greased Palms in Ready or Not: Greased Palms mission guide

Are you prepared for the Greased Palms mission in Ready or Not? Well, we certainly weren’t when we first played it.

When we say this mission is tough, believe us—we aren’t exaggerating. Greased Palms is probably the hardest mission you’ll encounter by a long shot. If you’ve tried the mission and failed repeatedly before making your way to the internet for help, don’t worry, you’re definitely not alone.

Objectives for the Greased Palms mission in Ready or Not

You’ve got a challenge ahead of you. Image via VOID Interactive

The action-packed Greased Palms mission unfolds at the Los Sueños Postal facility, pitting you against notorious Los Locos gang members. Your mission is to apprehend FISA Agent Adams, rescue civilians, track down Postal Worker Maria Lopez, and bring her to justice. With several objectives on the checklist, you’ll need strategic finesse before closing in on Agent Adams for the ultimate showdown.

To finish the Greased Palms mission, you need to complete the following objectives:

Bring Order to the Chaos

Rescue All of the Civilians

Arrest FISA Agent Adams (Armed)

Arrest Maria Lopez (Unarmed)

Find Eugene Gomez (Unarmed)

Locate the FISA Office

The first two objectives are fairly standard. You can complete the first by reporting and arresting all suspects, while the second requires you to save every civilian possible. The rest of the objectives are where things get tough and messy, however. Let’s talk about them in further detail:

Arresting Maria Lopez and finding Eugene Gomez

These two folks are just regular civilians who pop up randomly inside the post office complex. The first usually hangs out in office spots like the storefront, the annex building, and the second-floor rooms in the main center. Meanwhile, the other can be spotted inside the conveyor belt room.

You’ll bump into these civilians as you naturally navigate the map. Suspects might use either as human shields, so it’s smart to aim for the head of the potential hostage-taker when the situation calls for it.

Locating the FISA Office and FISA Agent Adams

The FISA office is tucked away deep inside the facility. Head into the storefront and navigate to the warehouse area just before stepping into the processing center with all those conveyor belts. You’re looking for an office room nestled in the corner of the spacious warehouse, surrounded by forklifts and shelves.

Typically, you’ll find FISA Agent Adams chilling in this office, accompanied by an armed member of the Los Locos gang. If he’s not there, then check out the second-floor offices or the processing center (you know, the one with the conveyor belts). Take care of all the threats and cuff Adams—remember, no need to go trigger-happy even if he brandishes a firearm. Also, don’t forget to tag the bin sitting in the middle of the room; it’s a crucial step to wrap up the mission.

Soft objectives for the Greased Palms mission in Ready or Not

It’s crucial to complete these secret objectives if you want to finish this mission in its entirety.

Greased Palms has two soft objectives:

Report the body of the Suspected Shooter

Report the Weapons Cache

Report the body of the suspected shooter

Start off by hunting down the incapacitated gang member who had the audacity to shoot an LSPD officer. First off, casually stroll into the store and swing right. Saunter through the door at the corner, then proceed straight down the hallway.

As you reach the end of the hallway, brace yourself for what lies beyond the door. Take a step inside the room, eyes peeled for any surprises. Now, pay attention: Spot the blood trail that leads to the Warehouse. Follow it as you track down the suspected shooter, who you’ll ultimately find lying low on the floor.

Report the Weapons Cache

The second objective is much simpler. All you need to do is find the crate of illegal guns inside one of the mail trucks just outside the warehouse. Tag one of the open trucks carrying the guns to complete the second soft objective.

Tips and tricks to complete the Greased Palms mission in Ready or Not

You’re gonna need these tips. Image via VOID Interactive

There’s no way to sugarcoat this: Everyone and their mother would agree that the Greased Palms mission in Ready or Not is out of control with its broken AI. The map features a raid on an active shooter situation in an LSPS sorting facility and as it stands, it’s practically impossible without the player or their teammates dying.

While there’s not too much else to alleviate the difficulty of this mission other than simply playing well, there are a few tips that can be useful to remember while on the field and in the action.

When tackling the Greased Palms mission, it’s important to note that while most suspects are unarmored, some are armed with potent AKM and M4A1 rifles capable of penetrating Kevlar. To enhance your survivability, opt for armor equipped with Steel or Ceramic plates.

Prepare for the mission by making space for some gas grenades, which prove more effective in larger rooms. Don’t underestimate the power of the Optiwand/Mirrorgun combo—use it religiously to gain the upper hand. As soon as you begin, head indoors, ensuring the safety of any civilians in the vicinity.

As you venture through the map, consider starting with the storefront, a potential spawn point for Maria Lopez. After a thorough check of the backrooms, venture outside to clear the parking area first. This strategic move helps prevent a crossfire scenario within the warehouse. Take out suspects in the parking lot and loading bays, then survey the processing center from outside to identify additional hostiles.

Keep an eye out for peculiar behavior from AI officers within the conveyor belt area—they may not always respond effectively to incoming fire, posing challenges for solo players. This quirk underscores the advantage of approaching the processing center from the outside, providing both players and AI with improved visibility on potential threats through the garage doors.

Navigating the processing center is the toughest segment of this map. Once conquered, systematically sweep the remaining areas for any suspects and civilians. Meeting all objectives should secure an A+ rating. If you want to attain an S grade, consider a flawless non-lethal clearance of the map, with M320 Launchers being your top choice owing to the open spaces and extended sight lines, leaving you better-equipped to handle the complexities of the mission from here on out.

Once you’re past the storefront, take a left through the loading bay, defeating hostiles and clearing the left side of the exterior until you reach the sorting facility. This approach is a lot less stressful and allows for better control. Methodically clear the sorting facility and proceed to tackle the rest of the building from the inside out.

As you navigate, pay special attention to the small proxy office on the right exterior side—it’s a walk in the park compared to the rest. Stay vigilant, and the moment you find yourself facing life-threatening damage, strategically hang back. Let your team take the lead in clearing enemies while you provide support from the rear. With these tactics in-play, you’ll be better equipped to navigate the challenges ahead.

How to achieve S Rank on the Greased Palms mission in Ready or Not

Completing the mission objectives, ensuring the safety of all civilians, and taking down every hostile in your path will undoubtedly secure you a commendable A+ on this particular map. But if you’re aiming for the elusive S Rank, that’s where the real challenge kicks in.

Embarking on a non-lethal run becomes a necessity, demanding zero deaths from both suspects and hostiles. Let me tell you, this is no walk in the park. The enemies mean serious business, and subduing them without resorting to lethal force is a genuine test of skill. Add to that the task of checking off those soft objectives—reporting the suspected shooter’s body and pinpointing the crate of illegal weapons.

Successfully accomplishing these tasks will elevate your victory to the esteemed S Rank. We won’t sugarcoat it, though: Pulling this off is easier said than done. Given the formidable AI challenge and relentless cover-shooter tactics in Commander Mode, achieving a god-level run without succumbing is no small feat. Waiting for potential AI adjustments from the devs’ end might just be the answer.

Non-lethal runs are the golden ticket to that coveted S Rank, demanding mastery in subduing suspects, rescuing civilians, excelling in both main and soft objectives, and securing all the enemy weapons—a formidable challenge even for the most seasoned players.