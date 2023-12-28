Ready or Not: All story missions and chapter list

Ready or Not features 18 maps, and each of them has a story mission hiding lore bits for you to uncover. While I’ve listed all the missions below, for those who want to experience the lore as it’s supposed to be, the list is also ordered—you’re welcome.

While playing Ready or Not solo, you’ll have to unlock the game’s missions one by one. If you’re playing with friends, however, all missions are unlocked for you to play in any order you like. Whether you want to play it in order or listen to your heart, you can find the list of all 18 Ready or Not story missions, or as some of you might call it, chapters.

All story missions in Ready or Not

Here are all the Ready or Not missions, named as per order, alongside the map they take place on.

Thank You, Come Again (4U Gas Station) 23 Megabytes a Second (San Uriel Condominiums) Twisted Nerve (213 Park Homes) The Spider (Brixley Talent Time) A Lethal Obsession (Sullivan’s Slope) Ides of March (Brisa Cove) Sinuous Trail (Mindjot Data Center) Ends of the Earth (Kawayu Beach) Greased Palms (Los Sueños Postal Service) Valley of the Dolls (Voll Health House) Elephant (Watt Community College) Rust Belt (Costa Vino Border Reserve) Sins of the Father (Clemente Hotel) Neon Tomb (Neon Nightclub) Buy Cheap, Buy Twice (Caesar’s Car Dealership) Carriers of the Vine (Cherryesa Farm) Relapse (Coastal Grove Medical Center) Hide and Seek (Port Hokan)

How to get more missions in Ready or Not

If you’re playing Ready or Not in single-player mode and want to keep unlocking missions, the process is simple: just keep playing and completing missions to unlock new ones. In multiplayer, however, you’ll have all the missions unlocked, and you can play them in any order.

If you’re done with these 18 missions, you can choose to download modded missions crafted by the community. You can download mods from the in-game mods.io browser or install ones via the Nexus Mods platform. Wherever you download your mods from, if you face the Checksum Mismatch error when trying to play a modded mission with friends, make sure you check out our guide on how to fix it.