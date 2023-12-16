Ready or Not is one of the best military sims available, offering grounded and realistic gameplay wrought with adrenaline-inducing moment-to-moment action. But it’s not without its faults, and that’s where mods come in, so we’ve compiled a list of the best Ready or Not mods for the optimal gameplay experience.

Best mods for Ready or Not

Quick disclaimer: Ready or Not mods are primarily hosted on NexusMods, as at the time of writing, the game is only available for PC. To check whether Ready or Not is available for consoles yet, keep an eye on our PS5 and Xbox Series X guides.

10. Ready or Not: Here I Come

The mod offers substantial additions to the game. Image via Nexus Mods

This mod pack created by ASadFigTree aims to boost realism—as if Ready or Not wasn’t realistic enough. The mod makes changes to the game’s AI, laying the groundwork for unpredictable suspects and forcing the player to strategize extensively to successfully tackle each encounter. The mods come as a package of 11 game modes with varying difficulties, so players of any skill level can give them a try.

9. Better Enemy Behavior

Ready or Not isn’t the easiest game. Image via Void Interactive

Unlike the previous mod that aims to make the game harder, Better Enemy Behavior looks to tone things down a bit. Ready or Not can be a tough nut to crack, which is expected of a mil-sim, but sometimes it proves too difficult to be enjoyable. Better Enemy Behavior focuses on increasing the reaction times of enemies and making them miss more shots than they usually would. This creates a slightly more easy-going atmosphere for players that don’t want to immerse themselves too much in the game’s impressive realism.

8. Everything Unlocked

Sometimes, you don’t have time for the progression. Image via NexusMods

If you want to skip right to the late-game action, this mod is for you. Everything Unlocked does exactly what it says on the tin, and gives you access to all weapons immediately. The mod description calls it “vanilla friendly” which, honestly, is true for a mil-sim game. I mean, you’ve never heard of a SWAT member having to grind levels and achievements to get access to the best weapons available to the police. It’s also great for players who’ve lost their saves, or don’t want to bother with general progression.

7. Neptune Spear

Operation Neptune Spear sent shockwaves around the globe. Image via NexusMods

You can’t have a military or police-themed game without including ground-shattering Operations from real life. This mod adds the most infamous military Operation ever conducted by the Navy SEALs—Neptune Spear—but you may know it as the Operation that killed Osama bin Laden. The Neptune Spear map is a true-to-life recreation of the real world location and provides a perfect playground for a game of this calibre. If you’re in the market for a new map to try out in Ready or Not, then this one is for you.

6. Not So Convenient

“A convenience store that’s not so convenient,” says the creator. Image via NexusMods

Another map mod, this one takes the whole concept further, introducing three different levels and layouts set in different environments. The Not So Convenient map takes place in a convenience store, and has daylight, nighttime, and Christmas options, each with its own unique layout that stops it getting stale. It’s one of the most popular community-made maps in Ready or Not, and considering the effort that went into creating it, that’s really unsurprising.

5. Joint Task Force Vigil

Joint Task Force Vigil is a fictional task force. Image via NexusMods

The default SWAT skins in Ready or Not are somewhat lackluster and limited in customization options. Thankfully, Joint Task Force Vigil swaps the SWAT with the fictional task force that’s highly modular and customizable. Players can mix and match whatever pieces of uniform they like to create unique styles, filling the gap left by the developer. Modders are truly our saviors, and who knows how gaming would turn out without them.

4. Inaccessible Weapons Unlocked

A SWAT armed with irregular weaponry? Count me in. Image via NexusMods

As the name implies, this mod unlocks weapons that players usually wouldn’t be able to access. It’s a very simple but effective mod, and only you need to have it installed, even on servers. The guns unlocked with this mode include the MPL, P90, AK102, BRN-180, and many others. These weapons are beautifully designed, and will probably drop officially at some point down the line, but until the developer decides what it wants, we’ll use the mod.

3. BODY CAM – ReShade Mod

The body cam mod is incredibly realistic. Image via NexusMods

In a police simulator, it’s only natural that body cams are present. Though they’re not there by default, this ReShade configuration allows players to experience gruelling, realistic SWAT gameplay from the perspective of a body cam. The mod looks incredibly immersive, and combined with Ready or Not’s photorealistic graphics, it truly crosses the barrier between game and reality, allowing you to completely immerse yourself in the experience. Some of the screenshots might as well be real body cam footage from the real world—it just looks that good.

2. JHP Ammunition-Dismemberment

JHP Ammunition amplifies the game’s ballistics. Image via NexusMods

All right, hear me out. First-person shooters, no matter the subgenre, should all have dismemberment options. There’s really no reason not to. Dismemberment adds weight to weapon ballistics and makes players feel like they’re actually shooting a gun. The ballistics in Ready or Not are already beyond impressive, but this little feature only amplifies the effects. It’s a simple but crucial addition to any FPS game, and fits particularly well within the atmosphere of Ready or Not.

1. Wenderley Heights Motel

The Wenderley maps are all beyond impressive. Image via NexusMods

The Wenderley maps in Ready or Not are all impressive, guttural, and atmospheric levels that any player should try out. The Wenderley Heights Motel map, set during the nighttime inside an out-of-town motel, is impressive in terms of both its atmosphere and design. It’s a big map, with tons of interior and exterior content, and is a blast to play. Combined with the body cam mod, ReShade, this map turns into something else entirely, and I think this combination creates one of the best FPS experiences available right now.