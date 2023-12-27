How to use the OptiWand in Ready or Not

You don’t have to open all the doors in Ready or Not to see what’s inside since you can use the OptiWand as a safer alternative. This handy tool allows players to scout out rooms without opening them, and it’s the perfect way to avoid lethal traps.

Not all doors are safe to open in Ready or Not, and some will be equipped with booby traps or various other threats. As a safety measure, you can use the OptiWand the Mirror Gun.

How can you use the OptiWand in Ready or Not?

Don’t open up yet, we’ll take a peek first. | Image via VOID Interactive/Steam

The OptiWand doesn’t have the most explanatory user manual in the game. After unlocking the gadget, I practically had to learn how I could use the OptiWand, and it took me a while to streamline the whole process.

I also got stuck in the OptiWand tutorial as I continuously tried to use it in the first door. To complete the tutorial, open the first door and use the OptiWand in the second door.

Press “5” to start using the OptiWand. Aim the OptiWand toward the bottom part of a door until you see a UI warning. This warning will be your queue to press F. Once you start using OptiWand, use your Left Mouse button to peek to the other side.

Alternatively, AI officers can also use the OptiWand, and they’ll let you know if they detect any threats. Ultimately, the OptiWand’s place in Ready or Not loadouts depends on personal preference. While it does offer a more realistic approach, it slightly increases total mission durations.

The OptiWand is also useful during situations where you’ll need to peek corners. But if you’re more about speed, you might consider using a Police Shield as it’ll allow you to walk straight into rooms, saving time from threat evaluation.