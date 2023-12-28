How to use the Secret Command in Ready or Not (The Devil Achievement)

While some of Ready or Not’s achievements are as straightforward as arresting a suspect, you might find ones like The Devil a little complicated. For starters, The Devil achievement requires you to use a secret command—and if you’re not sure how to do that, let me help you out.

Ready or Not’s realistic, hardcore shooting experience has enchanted players across the world. But as riveting as its events can be, it can also become a bit too gory at times. For example, the secret command you’ve got to use for The Devil achievement is actually going to direct your SWAT team to kill you—and that is after you kill an innocent civilian. Needless to say, the game can be too intense for the faint-hearted. So if you’re ready to be “The Devil” and get shot for it, let’s use this secret command and complete the achievement for good.

How to use secret command to complete Ready or Not’s The Devil achievement

According to Steam, to complete The Devil achievement in Ready or Not, you’ll have to use the secret “Kill Me” command in the game. There are no more instructions, indicating why players have to look for a detailed guide to complete the vaguely described quest.

Be the devil for once. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As much as the devs would like for you to explore and find out some secrets on your own, not all of us have that kind of time and patience, do we? Anyway, let’s go over the steps to use the secret command and complete the achievement.

You’ve got to be the bad person for once. Image via VOID Interactive

First, you’ve got to get the Kill Me command to show up in the command menu, and to do so, you have to kill an innocent civilian without your team seeing you do so. Here’s how to go about it:

Find an innocent civilian. They shouldn’t be a hostile suspect or one who has admitted to committing a crime and surrendered. Tie them up using zip-ties and confine them in a room. Gather up your SWAT team and have them stay close to the room. Now, go to the room with the restrained civilian and assassinate them. Note that your SWAT teammates shouldn’t see you killing the civilian. Once you shoot the civilian, the “Kill Me” command should appear in the menu. Select that and show yourself to your team. Your SWAT team should take you down immediately, completing The Devil achievement.

If you aren’t able to get the Kill Me command to appear in Ready or Not, make sure you’ve followed the steps as detailed. Try lifting and throwing the tied-up civilian to the ground before executing them to get more “bad person” points.

After you die, the progress of the mission you were on will be canceled, so you’ll have to start it over, but kudos for bagging an achievement you’ve been eyeing for so long.