Is Ready or Not on Xbox?

An official launch of Ready or Not by VOID Interactive has finally happened, which has left gamers wondering if and when they can play it on Xbox.

The first-person tactical shooter, Ready or Not, first dropped onto Steam in 2021 with alpha and beta testing, before an official launch on Dec. 13. You are a leader of a police tactical unit through the single-player Commander mode, with options to play an Ironman mode for cosmetics after Patch 1.0. With over 100,00 positive reviews, Ready or Not is an intense game, featuring moments with hostages held at gunpoint and other SWAT-based scenarios.

Can I play Ready or Not on Xbox?

Are you waiting to play Ready or Not on Xbox? Image via VOID Interactive/Steam

The release of Ready or Not through Steam is for PC only at time of writing. But that doesn’t mean you won’t get to play it on a console. VOID is working on bringing Ready or Not to other platforms, according to the company, although no time frame has been released.

Many were hoping the 1.0 update and live launch would bring about news for cross-platform play but that sadly isn’t the case. The game is also a Steam exclusive, striking down the option for crossplay as well. Details like crossplay and other platform options may change once devs feel the game is in a good place. Considering the Ready or Not was in testing for almost two years, that could mean players may have to wait longer than they like, though.