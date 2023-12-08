Ready or Not 1.0 is on its way and is set to provide all the tactical gameplay you can imagine, but when can we get our hands on the updated version?

Gamers have been waiting for almost two years for the full version of Ready or Not to release. Since Dec. 18, 2021, gamers have been immersed in the early access version. After two long years, it’s finally happening.

Players can dive headfirst into the early access to warm themselves up for Ready or Not Version 1.0’s impending release. If you’re looking for an intense, tactical FPS, look no further than VOID Interactive’s immersive experience.

What is Ready or Not about?

This could be you. Image via VOID Interactive

Ready or Not places gamers in an intense SWAT-based environment. Gamers defuse hostage situations and tackle intense gunfights all to complete the mission at hand. Players will have to navigate tense moments as hostages are held at gunpoint and with bullets flying, it’s hard to stay in control. But with the new updated version, things could look quite different.

When does Ready or Not Version 1.0 release?

Ready or Not Version 1.0 releases on Dec. 13, 2023, on Steam. Players will get their chance to experience the fully-fledged iteration of Ready or Not in Single-player or its online co-op mode.

VOID Interactive has been sitting on this release for quite some time, and gamers are likely on the edge of their seats for the mid-December update. As of writing, it sports a Very Positive rating on Steam and with any luck, it can continue that solid score once it’s out of early access.

Fortunately for eager gamers, there isn’t long to wait until Ready or Not Version 1.0 arrives. Soon gamers be sweating bullets in an all-new updated version. It’s time to see what real-life SWAT missions feel like in the new version.