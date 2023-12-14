Is Ready or Not on PS5 or PS4?

After two years of waiting, the official launch of Ready or Not has gamers excited to suit up and bust the bad guys, and many are wondering if the VOID Interactive game is playable on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Testing through Alpha and Beta began in 2021 for Ready or Not, with the first-person tactical shooter then officially launching on Dec. 13. The release did bring about a full single-player Commander mode, along with new weapons, save spots, officer traits, and new maps.

Over 100,000 players gave the game positive reviews on Steam leading up to launch after waiting patiently for an release that could include an announcement about gaming on other consoles like the PS5/PS4 or Xbox.

Can I play Ready or Not on PS5 or PS4?

Are you waiting to play Ready or Not on a console? | Image via VOID Interactive/Steam

The release of Ready or Not is a Steam exclusive and is only available to play on PC, at the time of writing. Devs are looking into cross-platform play for the future though, which could include consoles like Play Station and Xbox. No timeline as to when cross-platform play might become a reality has been announced right now.

With Ready or Not being an exclusive Steam PC game, there aren’t crossplay options either, and no word from the devs as to whether it’s a possibility going forward. Gamers who are waiting for crossplay and console gameplay options may have to wait longer than expected, considering testing for Ready or Not lasted almost two years on Steam.

PC gamers can grab their friends and put a team together for Ready or Not, as the full version of the tactical shooter is available to play on Steam.