Is Ready or Not crossplay or cross-platform?

Does Ready or Not version 1.0 come with crossplay or cross-platform support?

Ready or Not is finally launching out of early access and releasing as a full game with its massive 1.0 update. But will this new era for VOID Interactive’s first-person shooter also add features like crossplay or cross-platform support?

The game steadily established itself as one of the best tactical shooters on the market, which is remarkable given it isn’t even officially out yet. Ready or Not is still in early access, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing over 100,000 very positive Steam reviews. Now that we’re approaching the most important Ready or Not update so far, the community is wondering whether crossplay and cross-platform support are coming.

Is Ready or Not cross-platform?

Ready or Not earned a strong reputation during its two years of early access. Image via VOID Interactive

Ready or Not has been a PC exclusive since it released into early access on Steam back in December 2021. It took VOID Interactive exactly two years to take the tactical shooter out of early access and give it a proper release date: Dec. 13, 2023. With the literal game-changer that is the Ready or Not 1.0 update, gamers would be forgiven for thinking improved accessibility would be among the developers’ priorities. Alas, for one reason or another, that’s not the case.

Ready or Not will remain a PC exclusive after update 1.0 launches on Dec. 13. There will be no cross-platform support on release. VOID has been keen about porting Ready or Not to consoles since early development, but it appears the studio hit a stumbling block. For now, at least, console players will have to remain patient.

Is Ready or Not crossplay?

Given it’s exclusive to PC, Ready or Not does not offer crossplay. Additionally, it’s not just a PC exclusive—it’s also a Steam exclusive—so even crossplay with the Epic Games store isn’t possible.

You can play Ready or Not on Steam and Steam only, but the good news is you don’t have to wait until Dec. 13 to get started. While update 1.0 does launch then, it will essentially be just that—an update. You can freely play the early access version of Ready or Not now, then upgrade to version 1.0 when it comes out.