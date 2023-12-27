Ready or Not: How to get S rank

In VOID Interactive’s hyper-realistic first-person shooter Ready or Not, tactics and patience are paramount to success, especially if you’re trying to complete missions with the coveted S rank.

As the highest rank achievable, players will need to work together with the rest of their SWAT team to save every civilian, take down every suspect, and make it out of the situation alive and ready to fight for the next mission. There is, however, a relatively difficult checklist that you must complete to pick up top marks for your performances.

Here’s how to get S rank in Ready or Not.

Getting S rank in Ready or Not, explained

Lock in, stay alive.

To achieve an S rank in Ready or Not, you must complete every objective, secure all evidence, and disarm every trap on the map. Additionally, you must report every secured civilian and captured suspect on the map without having a single team member injured or killed in the process.

It’s a very difficult task to take, but it’s not impossible if you’re amply prepared and willing to take your time as you sweep through whichever map you’ve chosen for this challenge with your friends. There are also a few different ways to give yourself a fighting chance at an S rank, especially as you jump into the game’s official 1.0 version launch.

Best tips for S rank runs in Ready or Not

Take your time

There isn’t a time limit to completing maps in Ready or Not, so moving through every area slowly and deliberately will be key to ensure you don’t miss a single aspect of your checklist. Secure every civilian you come across, cuff every suspect, and sweep every room for any evidence you need.

It also ensures you won’t be snuck up on by a hidden enemy, as long as you’re checking every corner and peeking angles without exposing yourself too often.

Lead with a Ballistic Shield

If you’re scared about being jumped as you bulldoze through a door or hallway, you can have one of your teammates arm themselves with a Ballistic Shield. They can act as a first line of defense for your squad, before you can reassess a situation and launch a counter-attack against any enemies in your way.

Load up with Less-than-Lethal weapons

If you’re running into a map with a plethora of pistols and rifles, you might already be cutting down your chances of an S rank before even encountering a single enemy. Although you can incapacitate a suspect with a traditional firearm, the risk of accidentally killing them is far too high. Tasers, pepperball guns, and tactical grenades will give you the best chance of subduing a suspect without dealing lethal damage to them. You can still kill suspects with these weapons if used multiple times on the same target.