Ubisoft’s Christmas gift to Rainbow Six Siege players is a free operator

Ubisoft is spreading some Christmas joy in Rainbow Six Siege.

The company revealed today that it’s giving out a holiday pack containing a free operator. Players who unlocked all the characters will receive a holiday-themed visual set for Montagne instead. Ubisoft didn’t specify a time limit to obtain the packs in its announcement.

Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter 🎄 HAPPY HOLIDAYS from the Rainbow Six Siege team! To thank you all for such a great year, we’ve left you a sweet little treat. ❄ 🎁 Find your surprise in the Holiday 2019 Pack in the Pack section from the Home screen!

The holiday pack will appear in a player’s inventory after logging in. It yields one operator from years one through four, selected randomly between locked characters in the game. Luckier players can unlock Kali or Wamai, who made their way to Siege with Operation Shifting Tides. If the holiday pack isn’t in your inventory, simply restarting both Uplay and Siege should fix the issue.

Players who have unlocked all operators will get Montagne’s “Little Helper” set from the pack instead. It dresses the burly operator in a green and red suit decorated with candy canes.

Clash is one of the possible operators who can be obtained as a gift, to the anger of some players. The character was disabled from the servers earlier this month after a bug allowed her to use firearms and keep her shield up at the same time. The glitch originated last May and forced Ubisoft to temporarily suspend her from play at the time.

Ubisoft also gave free operators out last Christmas. This year, it launched the “12 days of R6mas” giveaway campaign on social media. Players who replied to Ubisoft’s Twitter posts were eligible to gain a Santa Blackbeard bundle and two random operator chibis.