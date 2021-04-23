Aim Lab becomes official training partner of Rainbow Six Siege

Aim Lab is now the “official FPS training partner” of Ubisoft’s esports title, Rainbow Six Siege.

As part of the agreement, Aim Lab has been allowed to replicate actions and scenarios specific to R6, Ubisoft announced. Unique learning systems to practice movement, specific recoil patterns, and gray box versions of maps will be at one’s fingertips. Oregon and Clubhouse will be the two maps available at launch.

R6 players who use the new Aim Lab functions will progress toward in-game rewards as well. Ubisoft’s announcement specifically mentioned that an Aim Lab skin will be available but didn’t specify the operator or the weapons it will be on.

The leaning mechanic in action. | Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft also said specific console integrations will come “later in the year,” while PC integration is available immediately.

Aim Lab already has an R6-specific course that features mechanics unique to the FPS, like identifying small targets and shooting C4s out of the air. Additionally, there will be combines and other areas for players to compare their mechanical skill against other aspiring operators.

“We are proud to work with Aim Lab on an ambitious partnership,” the R6 development team said. “This is a great opportunity for players to grow with a tool recognized as the ultimate FPS/TPS training program for gamers of all levels and is a step forward in terms of players’ skills in-game.”

Aim Lab is also partnered with George “KingGeorge” Kassa, a former Invitational champion under Continuum and a popular streamer who’s remained dedicated to the title throughout the years, in addition to working with R6 esports team DarkZero Esport in the past.