PUBG is getting a Miramar remaster and two new maps

The battle royale game is set to have a huge year which will introduce a remaster to Miramar and two new maps.

Today, the devs of PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) revealed some dev plans for 2021. The remaster for Miramar will be coming in update 12.1. The devs have said that they will be using several of the new technologies that were used in the game’s newer maps for this remaster. Players can expect to see huge changes to the terrain, building textures and layouts, and cliffs. Some “unnecessary objects” will also be removed to ease rotations.

Image via Krafton

Last year, PUBG Studio released three new maps, namely Karakin, Paramo, and Haven. These were comparatively smaller maps. The devs said that after “experimenting and learning” with these smaller maps, they’ve become aware of what most of the community wants to see from the game. With this, two new maps coming to the battle royale game have been revealed. Both of these will be eight by eight kilometers in size (same as Erangel and Miramar) and are codenamed Tiger and Kiki respectively.

Tiger will be released after the Miramar remaster. The initial art for the maps shows that it is set in farmland with dirt roads. This is just a small part of the map, however, and the overall terrain could be different. The devs have said that they will be utilizing “all [past] aspects of the Battlegrounds” in the map. Tiger will have several new features as well, one of which has been revealed. Players will be able to respawn on being killed.

Image via Krafton

Kiki, on the other hand, will be released around late 2021 to early 2022. It has a more modern look, and unlike any of the other maps in the game is set in a city with skyscrapers, swamplands, subways, and underwater buildings. The devs have revealed that planning for the Kiki is still in its initial stages, and more information will be released later this year.

Image via Krafton

Other than these, the devs have assured players that they can expect a ton of new content such as weapons, items, and vehicles coming throughout the year.