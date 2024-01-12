Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks incredible and you can try it yourself right now

Bursting right out of the gate, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is shaping up to be a surprising gem for 2024, and if you’re still wondering what the hype is about, you can get a taste right now.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown now has a demo that is available to play on all platforms. This 11 GB install will give you a taste of the action while you wait for the full game to launch on Jan. 18. Even if you aren’t familiar with this upcoming addition to the Prince of Persia franchise, just one glimpse at review scores should have your interest piqued.

Right now the upcoming game is holding an extremely solid 86 score on Metacritic with over 60 reviews counted in total. That’s no small accomplishment, and absolutely none of the reviews are negative.

From the stunning visual art style, challenging gameplay, fun puzzles, and engaging story, it seems that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has it all. As we highlighted in our review, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown appears to be one of the rare AAA releases that are dropping with no bugs or performance issues dragging down its performance, so that’s a relief.

The best part, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is slightly cheaper than many other AAA titles selling for just $49.99, so if your holiday funds are dwindling this may still be a good option to try something new in 2024. Before you go out and spend the cash though, we’d suggest you give the demo a try first to see if it’s the right fit for you.

Unlike some demos that only give you a certain amount of content from the beginning of the game, this demo will let you have a taste of a variety of curated sections from the complete playtime. Basically, there’s no reason not to try this out if you’re even slightly interested in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.