All Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown platforms

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks to get 2024 off to a hot start and Ubisoft is looking to royally attract all aspects of the gaming community through different platforms for The Lost Crown.

It’s never been a cut-and-dried issue when it comes to the nature of a game’s available platforms. In 2024, things are as questionable as ever with so many industry-leading formats. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is another major AAA title with the question thrown its way.

The game’s hero, Sargon, will swipe and parry away all questions about the platforms for Prince of Persia. But I won’t, so let’s quickly run you through the release schedule ahead of the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown start time and release date.

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on PS5 or PS4?

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at release. In a complete rarity, the PS4 is not being excluded from a wider release. Usually, at this point in a new console’s lifecycle, it’s common for the last-gen to miss out more and more as the years go by. Thankfully, PS4 owners have a reprieve here.

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One?

Do not adjust your set because Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is coming to both the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One. Again, Ubisoft has put its foot down and declared a multi-platform release for The Lost Crown. As with the PS4, the Xbox One will get to entertain Prince of Persia one more time.

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on PC?

Tick another one off. I can confirm that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is also PC-bound. This one is no surprise really, as practically everything is released on PC nowadays.

Is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch?

BINGO. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available for Nintendo Switch users to complete and conclude proceedings. Normally, the Switch is the iffy one when it comes to third-party software. But the 2.5D nature of the game should allow the Switch to run The Lost Crown quite smoothly.