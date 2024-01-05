Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown countdown: Exact start time and release date

There’s plenty to look forward to for gamers in 2024, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is one of the first major releases of the year—meaning it’s not far away at all.

Though The Lost Crown is not the Sands of Time remake that many fans are craving, it will still whet the appetite of those eagerly awaiting a new entry in the Prince of Persia series since 2010’s The Forgotten Sands.

With The Sands of Time remake still in development, there’s plenty of anticipation for The Lost Crown, and the wait is almost over. In fact, we can tell you exactly how many days and hours it is until you can dive into the action.

When does Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown release?

Prepare to fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Price of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to release on Jan. 18, 2024, on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. However, players with early access will be able to play from Jan. 15, 2024.

Though no official release time has been revealed by Ubisoft, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is expected to be available from midnight local time—meaning players in New Zealand will be the first to access the game.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 5 : 0 8 : 2 4 : 2 1

If you’re after a more precise release time, you can use our countdown above to tick through every day, hour, minute, and second. We’ve currently set it for midnight CT, but we’ll update it accordingly if there is any news from Ubisoft.

Those with a Ubisoft+ subscription can also benefit from three days of early access to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for no additional cost as part of their subscriber benefits.