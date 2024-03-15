Is Poppy Playtime multiplayer?

Episodic horror game Poppy Playtime has been an undeniable hit ever since it launched in 2021. Not every horror fan is willing to experience something like this alone, though, and would like to know if there’s a multiplayer option for Poppy Playtime.

Can you play Poppy Playtime in multiplayer?

No, there is no multiplayer option in Poppy Playtime. This is a purely story-driven, single-player experience, with its plot split across multiple episodes. It’s more akin to the Five Nights at Freddy’s games rather than something like Lethal Company or Phasmophobia, which are primarily meant to be played in co-op and are rather light on story.

That said, developer Mob Entertainment did release a free-to-play multiplayer spin-off called Project: Playtime in 2022. It plays similarly to Dead by Daylight in that it involves six players needing to work together to build a giant toy, while a seventh player controls a monster whose only goal is to kill the other six. At the time of writing, it’s still in early access and only available on Steam. So, if you like the aesthetics of Poppy Playtime but want to enjoy it with friends, it’s worth checking Project: Playtime out. Just know it doesn’t include any actual story content.

Mob Entertainment has continued to support both games.

There is another spin-off called Poppy Playtime: Forever that launched on Feb. 29. However, it’s only available in Roblox and it also doubles as a platform for other players to build their own maps and games.

If you’re unfamiliar with its premise, Poppy Playtime sees you take control of a former employee of toy manufacturing company Playtime Co., who returns to its abandoned toy factory 10 years after its staff mysteriously disappeared. Unsurprisingly, it turns out the place is filled with many monsters, which you need to avoid as you solve puzzles and unravel the factory’s mysteries.

